Sheffield Wednesday's Henrik Pedersen speaks with pride on 'free' Owls

"USA! USA!" "Scrappy Doo" - Three 8/10 Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after West Brom point

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 1st Nov 2025, 14:33 GMT

First it was a struggle, then it was a fightback and, eventually Sheffield Wednesday were probably the ones to walk away from West Bromwich Albion more disappointed with only a point.

The Owls showed immense battle to claim a draw at a side expected to produce much more, with passion and relentlessness among the themes.

Sean Fusire continued his renaissance on the right of proceedings, Dominic Iorfa headed bricks and Ethan Horvath had the away allocation chanting songs of a Stateside persuasion.

Here are our ratings from Sheffield Wednesday’s scrapping goalless draw at The Hawthorns

Made some sharp saves first half, coming back in after his two-match hiatus. Solid in the second dig, too. "USA! USA!" sang the away end.

1. Ethan Horvath - 8

Didn't get a great deal of chance to bomb forward but stuck to his task diligently going the other way, making a string of tackles up against some tricky opposition. A little tackling machine in the last 20 minutes or so. Scrappy doo.

2. Sean Fusire - 8

Solid and combative. One chance came to him at an awkward height, stretching he couldn't quite wrap his wrong foot over it. Dead important header late on.

3. Liam Palmer - 7

Vital poke over to deny Maja a worldy. Vital toe on it late on. Headed, headed and headed the ball away. A leader's effort.

4. Dominic Iorfa - 8

