The Owls showed immense battle to claim a draw at a side expected to produce much more, with passion and relentlessness among the themes.
Sean Fusire continued his renaissance on the right of proceedings, Dominic Iorfa headed bricks and Ethan Horvath had the away allocation chanting songs of a Stateside persuasion.
Here are our ratings from Sheffield Wednesday’s scrapping goalless draw at The Hawthorns
1. Ethan Horvath - 8
Made some sharp saves first half, coming back in after his two-match hiatus. Solid in the second dig, too. "USA! USA!" sang the away end. | UGC
2. Sean Fusire - 8
Didn't get a great deal of chance to bomb forward but stuck to his task diligently going the other way, making a string of tackles up against some tricky opposition. A little tackling machine in the last 20 minutes or so. Scrappy doo. | UGC
3. Liam Palmer - 7
Solid and combative. One chance came to him at an awkward height, stretching he couldn't quite wrap his wrong foot over it. Dead important header late on. | UGC
4. Dominic Iorfa - 8
Vital poke over to deny Maja a worldy. Vital toe on it late on. Headed, headed and headed the ball away. A leader's effort. | UGC