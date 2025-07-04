Sheffield Wednesday owe a ‘nominal’ amount to Norwich City with regards to Akin Famewo’s 2022 transfer, according to reports.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old is currently a free agent following he expiration of his contract at Hillsborough, but played 73 times for the club during his spell in blue and white and put in a number of strong performances along the way. He was signed for an undisclosed fee three years ago, however it wasn’t believed to be a substantial amount of money that changed hands.

Now, after it was confirmed that Wednesday had breached another EFL regulation due to transfer fees owed, a report from the Pink Un has explained that one of the issues arose last month. It was previously reported by the Telegraph that money was owed to Norwich for Famewo as well as to Southampton for Shea Charles’ loan, and it’s something else for the club to be concerned about when they look to have their embargo lifted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday owe Norwich City money

The Pink Un said in an article today, “Alongside those troubles and late payments to HMRC, Wednesday are also late on payments owed to other clubs, including to City for the Famewo deal. A deadline for the transfer was missed last month.

“It's understood that the late payment is a nominal five-figure sum that is owed to City and relates to the initial fee that took Famewo to Yorkshire in July 2022. The defender has now left Hillsborough at the end of his contract and is attracting interest from elsewhere.”

Wednesday are in a whole world of trouble at the moment amid the unpaid wages fiasco that is currently consuming the club, and the latest update as they became triple embargoed is just another in what feels like a death by a thousand cuts.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join