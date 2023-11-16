But nearing six months on, the winds of change have swept through Hillsborough, with one manager coming and going and German Danny Röhl now at the wheel.
The Owls released a host of senior and academy players in the summer, with those individuals heading off for pastures new at home and abroad.
Here we take a look at how each of those who had contact with the first team are getting on; with tales including injury woe, club captaincy, international call-ups and non-league success.
1. Dennis Adeniran
A popular figure at S6, Adeniran had his injury woes during two seasons with the club and was perhaps the most surprising of the released players. He was linked with a handful of EFL clubs but signed for Portuguese top tier side Portimonense. Injuries delayed his debut, which he made from the bench late on in a heavy defeat at Braga last weekend. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Alex Mighten
His Wednesday loan from Nottingham Forest ended early after struggling to make a sustained impact in League One, Mighten was unable to play again for another club in 2022/23 and so had to bide his time. He's now on loan with Belgian top tier strugglers KV Kortijk, where he has jumped into the starting line-up after a knock. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Ben Heneghan
A cult hero who had his time with Wednesday decimated by an ACL injury, Heneghan spent the summer and more training with the Owls before signing for League One Fleetwood Town in September. He has been a stellar performer and has helped them recover dreadful early season form, with only one defeat coming in his nine outings. He wore the captain's armband in the weekend's win over Exeter City. Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Paulo Aguas
A feature in Wednesday's 2022 pre-season campaign, left-footed defender Aguas impressed but was not able to force his way into the first team reckoning. He came signed with Hallam FC in September but didn't make an appearance before moving to a club abroad. Photo: via aguas03_