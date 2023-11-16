3 . Ben Heneghan

A cult hero who had his time with Wednesday decimated by an ACL injury, Heneghan spent the summer and more training with the Owls before signing for League One Fleetwood Town in September. He has been a stellar performer and has helped them recover dreadful early season form, with only one defeat coming in his nine outings. He wore the captain's armband in the weekend's win over Exeter City. Photo: Steve Ellis