Sheffield Wednesday will play their final home game of the season against Portsmouth this weekend.

The traditional post-match lap of appreciation at Hillsborough is set to act as the final goodbye to home supporters for some Sheffield Wednesday players leaving the club this summer - though the identity of those players is as of yet unknown. Several players are expected to leave S6 at the end of their contracts, though manager Danny Röhl confirmed many individuals are waiting on clarity with regard to their futures.

The likes of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Marvin Johnson, Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe, Pol Valentin and Akin Famewo are among the players understood to be in the final weeks of contracts that routinely end at the end of June. Wednesday’s policy of not publicly announcing contract lengths has also left speculation around the contracts of players such as Liam Palmer and Dominic Iorfa.

“I think this should be a big part in the next couple of days or weeks,” Röhl said ahead of Saturday’s Portsmouth clash. “At the moment some players are waiting for us as a club to make our final decisions. This is what we have to do in the next days and weeks. But at the moment it is not clear for everyone.

“What is important is that we make the meeting and the summary of what things happen in the season and put them together to make good decisions. This is the big part for the club, to make the right decisions. What is important is what is possible and what is not possible in the summer. This is the most important thing, that as a club we have a clear picture of what we can do, what we want to do and from this point we can make good decisions.”

Wednesday have had a long-held policy of dealing with the majority of contract talks only after campaigns had finished. The last four seasons have gone to the last day in terms of securing divisional status which has made things uncertain heading into each summer. Wednesday have been safe from Championship relegation from some time, though with the club set-up as it is fervent speculation regarding Röhl’s future serves to complicate matters in terms of their future direction.

“I’m just part of the club,” Röhl said. “I think the club has some ways and some structures on how they handle things and especially with the contract situation in the past. We have to accept this sometimes.

“Of course, as soon as possible having the direction is helpful for everyone. Last year we made some good decisions after the season and then it is important to have as soon as possible the decisions to go in which direction, that it is clear that you can start to plan, where you go in the transfer market. All these things.

“I think this is a part for the club and in which direction they go, how quick they do all these things. As a manager you can give them some recommendations but the final process is not just on my table, these are things the club have to decide in the next 10 or 14 days. I think this is very important.”

Asked whether it was a shame some long-standing players perhaps reaching the end of their Wednesday careers will not be given the chance to say a formal goodbye to their home stadium and supporters, Röhl spoke philosophically.

“In the ideal world it is clear and you can say goodbye, a real goodbye forever,” he said. “But in football it is not always like this and sometimes you have to accept this. It will be a little bit of a balance between a goodbye for the end of the season and for some players they feel maybe a little inside that it is also goodbye forever. You never know and it is the reason why we should use the day to enjoy, have a good, successful football game. Then everyone should take in the emotional mode.”

Beyond the out of contract players, loanees Shea Charles and James Beadle will also wave goodbye to S6 having made major contributions to the season. Wednesday opened the voting for their player of the year awards this week and midfielder Charles is expected to be among the front-runners for what has been a stellar campaign.

“Last year was also an emotional day, the last game at home is always special,” Röhl continued. “It was so nice that we won against Middlesbrough and hopefully tomorrow again we have a fantastic game from our side. I want to have a good game from my team, that we invest again and take three points, but it will be a tough one.

“At the end of the game we will have some people who are not sure if it will be a goodbye forever or it is a goodbye for the season. For me it is important that we put in a good performance and then enjoy our afternoon. It is always special when we make our last round after the season in front of the crowd. With three points it is much special and we can enjoy”

