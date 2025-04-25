Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl has spoken about his Sheffield Wednesday future, with speculation continuing over whether this weekend’s clash with Portsmouth will serve as his final Hillsborough outing as Owls boss.

The 35-year-old was the subject of interest from relegated Premier League outfit Southampton in December, with compensation terms understood to have stood in the way of his Wednesday exit. That Saints interest is believed to have remained and Röhl has also reportedly been linked with the likes of Leicester City and RB Leipzig in recent weeks.

In the summer Röhl signed a new contract with the club that expires in the summer of 2027 and while the nuts and bolts of his contract are unknown, it is believed that any club wishing to whisk him away from what has been a largely successful but turbulent time at S6 will have to part with a hefty compensation package.

Asked on his future - and whether his end-of-season goodbye to Hillsborough this weekend could perhaps be more permanent - the former Bayern Munich assistant manager revealed he had already told Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri what ‘his decision’ was.

GOOD NEWS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl (Image: Steve Ellis)

“The chairman of the club knows my decision,” he said. “This is important and the club know what is in my mind. I think today, tomorrow is not the day to speak about this, it is about after the season. We want to finish the season and then let’s see in which direction it goes.

“I am very clear, for me it was important that the club knows not too late what is in my mind. From this point we carry on, I must say the players gave me a big, big lift on Monday (win v Middlesbrough) and it was great to see how much they invest and that we can win against big teams in this league. It was a good signal.

“I want to enjoy the game tomorrow. My family is here, my kids are here. I think it is always special and from this point we have one more game at Watford. My first game was at Watford and what it means, let’s see.”

Röhl’s quotes further fuelled what has long been seen as a clear direction of travel with regard to where he sees his future. Pressed on whether the his conversations with the club have been directed at receiving certain assurances with regard to any possibility of him staying at S6 or whether he had in fact told the club he wished to move on, the German coach said: “After 18 or 19 months now, I know how the club works.

“I know what we did in the last 18 or 19 months and I know what I can do - or what I could do - in the future and what is necessary for this. These are all the things. Finally, these are the reasons I put all the things together. I spoke with the club and now we will see in the final week, in the next days what it means and what we can and can’t do. For me it was important that I informed the club earlier on what is in my mind.”