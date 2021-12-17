Sheffield Wednesday players have been given 'rightful information' on vaccines as EFL stat prompts debate

Current statistics show 75 per cent of players across the EFL have been double vaccinated, received one dose or intent to be vaccinated in the future, while 25 per cent ‘do not intend’ on getting the vaccine. Across the country, the vaccination rate for people under 40 is less than 75 per cent.

In the Premier League, 81 per cent of players have had at least one jab, with 68 per cent having two already.

There is no indication of how many Wednesday players have taken the vaccine. The EFL’s medical advisor Dr Richard Higgins also acts as the Owls’ club doctor and has led on advice sessions within the club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owls boss Darren Moore was hospitalised with Covid earlier this year and explained back in October that the players had been given the ‘rightful information’ on the benefit of vaccines and spoke about information on ‘certain platforms’ that is holding players back from going ahead.

“They are in the public eye and the jobs they do for the football clubs, fans and families in the community think a lot of them. They are role models,” Moore said.

“In terms of the vaccinations, it’s out there health-wise that it’s a benefit for them to keep them healthy and also for the benefit of others to keep others healthy.

“There has always been a bit of dilution because of the information that people can get out there on certain platforms, so there is a certain hesitancy from one or two players.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore was struck down by the Covid-19 virus earlier this year.

“They’ve been encouraged and given the rightful information here in terms of why they should be looking to take the vaccination going forward. It’s then down to the individuals to take that going forward.