The move comes after Nathaniel Mendez-Laing became the latest Owls player to be ruled out of action due to illness.

The 29-year-old, who joined the club last week, had been in line to feature against Hartlepool United in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday evening before he fell ill less than 24 hours before kick-off.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First team staff and players at Sheffield Wednesday will be vaccinated against the flu virus this week to prevent them being struck down by winter bugs.

Last weekend previous ever-present Liam Palmer missed out on selection against Wycombe Wanderers due to illness along with midfielder George Byers, who returned to action against the Pools.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore said: “It’s that time of the year for all these colds and flu’s.

"We are going to get everybody all flu jabbed now because even staff members are coming in with the sniffles.

”I see it as a time now over the next five or six days just to get our flu jabs done.”

With no FA Cup action, Sheffield Wednesday have a rare free weekend this week, which Moore said will be spent on the training ground after a humbling 3-0 home defeat.

The Owls chief labelled the display ‘unacceptable’ and told reporters after the match: “You don’t ever want that (performance) to spill over into the league.

"I don’t think any of us, over recent weeks, would have seen that coming tonight. That’s why we’re disappointed, it’s unacceptable.

"The best thing you can do is get back on the training ground and work again.”