It’s payday at Sheffield Wednesday, and at the time of writing there are many players at the club who have not been paid for the month of June.

Payments at Wednesday usually take place on the final day of the month, so while there is still the rest of the day for them to be paid and not technically be ‘late’, the money was expected before now.

It follows news last week that non-playing staff at the club were informed that there was ‘an uncertainty that salaries will be satisfied on time’, making it three of the last four months that there have been problems with wage payments at Hillsborough.

The Star has been made aware that a number of Owls players have not been paid, including some of those whose contracts expire today and some who remain contracted – it’s also understood that, unlike last month, there are also players in the academy who have gone unpaid.

Without speaking to every single player it is impossible to claim that nobody has been paid, but during The Star’s investigation into the matter today there is yet to be a single player who has received their most recent salary.

There are players who have not been paid for two months in a row at this point, and if it remains the case tomorrow then they will be able to hand in their 15-day notice as per FIFA’s regulations and rip up their contract should the full amount not be settled by the end of that notice period.

Sheffield Wednesday’s players could hand in their notice

In the section labelled ‘Terminating a contract with just cause for outstanding salaries’ of FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, it reads:

1. In the case of a club unlawfully failing to pay a player at least two monthly salaries on their due dates, the player will be deemed to have a just cause to terminate his contract, provided that he has put the debtor club in default in writing and has granted a deadline of at least 15 days for the debtor club to fully comply with its financial obligation(s). Alternative provisions in contracts existing at the time of this provision coming into force may be considered.

A whole host of players and coaching staff will become free agents tomorrow as things stand, and with all of the uncertainty surrounding the club there are understandably fears about the future if it remains in the hands of Dejphon Chansiri. It is currently under embargo and serving a three-window fee restriction due to defaulted payments.

Players are due to report to Middlewood Road today as preparations for the 2025/26 season continue, but it’s understood that Danny Röhl’s exit is close to being finalised and with question marks over the readiness of the facilities the nature of today’s work is as yet unknown. Henrik Pedersen has been tipped as Röhl’s replacement if/when he moves on.

