Sheffield Wednesday’s young side will count themselves unfortunate not to have picked up their second win in a row after a decent display against QPR at Hillsborough.

The Owls had to settle for a point despite taking a first half lead through Dominic Iorfa’s bullet header.

After the break, though, a soft penalty was given away after Danny Cadamarteri was adjudged to have handled in a crowded goalmouth following a QPR corner and Nicholas Madsen equalised from the spot.

Both sides had chances to win it in the second half but lacked composure in front of goal and it ended a point apiece.

Click through for our player ratings from Hillsborough

1 . Ethan Horvath 6 Made a fine early save from a Rumam Burrell header which will have done his confidence no harm at all. A few easier ones came his way throughout and he was more than equal to them | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery 6 Decent game all in, nothing spectacular but more than played his part of an area of the pitch that Wednesday dominated | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Ernie Weaver 6 Bit of a lack of communication left Burrell free for that early chance but after that he was excellent, once again showing that maturity that has been the hallmark of his performances since breaking into the first team | UGC Photo Sales

4 . Dominic Iorfa 6 Quite an eventful game. Was fairly comfortable defensively in the first half then scored a rocket of a goal. Nightmare start to the second saw him miscue a clearance and give away a corner which would lead to the QPR penalty | UGC Photo Sales