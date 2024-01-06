Three nines and a Gerrard comparison in Sheffield Wednesday ratings from a bonkers win over Cardiff City
Sheffield Wednesday are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a first-half blitz of Cardiff City that can truly only adequately be described as 'bonkers'.
Within seven minutes the Owls had opened the scoring and Cameron Dawson had saved two penalties. Within 40 they were 3-0 up. There were slips, trips and missed chances on either side; the magic of the cup.
Josh Windass, Liam Palmer and Mallik Wilks netted on the night - there's one Michael Ihiekwe will claim but may not get - and the Owls presented as a confident, bright attacking outfit. The likes of Barry Bannan and Bailey Cadamarteri were able to be rested and while Ihiekwe's hobbling out of the match may cause concern, it was a wholly satisfactory evening.
The Wednesday manager spoke about a desire to continue momentum. They did that and some. Here are our ratings from a barmy night at S6.