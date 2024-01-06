Sheffield Wednesday are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a first-half blitz of Cardiff City that can truly only adequately be described as 'bonkers'.

Within seven minutes the Owls had opened the scoring and Cameron Dawson had saved two penalties. Within 40 they were 3-0 up. There were slips, trips and missed chances on either side; the magic of the cup.

Josh Windass, Liam Palmer and Mallik Wilks netted on the night - there's one Michael Ihiekwe will claim but may not get - and the Owls presented as a confident, bright attacking outfit. The likes of Barry Bannan and Bailey Cadamarteri were able to be rested and while Ihiekwe's hobbling out of the match may cause concern, it was a wholly satisfactory evening.

The Wednesday manager spoke about a desire to continue momentum. They did that and some. Here are our ratings from a barmy night at S6.

1 . Cameron Dawson - 9 Frankly, played like Lev Yashin's Millhouses grandson. Saved two penalties within seven minutes, made a handful of point-blank saves and commanded his area nicely. The star man.

2 . Pol Valentin - 7 Up and down, bombing on. Overlapped with joyous abandon and forced Alnwick into a good save first half. Plays with a bit of fun about him.

3 . Di'Shon Bernard - 7 Produced one snaking first half run that was a lot of fun. Gave the ball away once or twice but in all honesty that only added to the fun of a bonkers first half. There in the moments the away side did attack and made some important interventions.