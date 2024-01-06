News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Three nines and a Gerrard comparison in Sheffield Wednesday ratings from a bonkers win over Cardiff City

Sheffield Wednesday are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a first-half blitz of Cardiff City that can truly only adequately be described as 'bonkers'.

By Alex Miller
Published 6th Jan 2024, 19:29 GMT

Within seven minutes the Owls had opened the scoring and Cameron Dawson had saved two penalties. Within 40 they were 3-0 up. There were slips, trips and missed chances on either side; the magic of the cup.

Josh Windass, Liam Palmer and Mallik Wilks netted on the night - there's one Michael Ihiekwe will claim but may not get - and the Owls presented as a confident, bright attacking outfit. The likes of Barry Bannan and Bailey Cadamarteri were able to be rested and while Ihiekwe's hobbling out of the match may cause concern, it was a wholly satisfactory evening.

The Wednesday manager spoke about a desire to continue momentum. They did that and some. Here are our ratings from a barmy night at S6.

Frankly, played like Lev Yashin's Millhouses grandson. Saved two penalties within seven minutes, made a handful of point-blank saves and commanded his area nicely. The star man.

1. Cameron Dawson - 9

Frankly, played like Lev Yashin's Millhouses grandson. Saved two penalties within seven minutes, made a handful of point-blank saves and commanded his area nicely. The star man.

Photo Sales
Up and down, bombing on. Overlapped with joyous abandon and forced Alnwick into a good save first half. Plays with a bit of fun about him.

2. Pol Valentin - 7

Up and down, bombing on. Overlapped with joyous abandon and forced Alnwick into a good save first half. Plays with a bit of fun about him. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Produced one snaking first half run that was a lot of fun. Gave the ball away once or twice but in all honesty that only added to the fun of a bonkers first half. There in the moments the away side did attack and made some important interventions.

3. Di'Shon Bernard - 7

Produced one snaking first half run that was a lot of fun. Gave the ball away once or twice but in all honesty that only added to the fun of a bonkers first half. There in the moments the away side did attack and made some important interventions. Photo: Ian Hodgson

Photo Sales
Headed the second goalwards - was it a Sawyers own goal? Let's give it Ihiekwe, he deserves it after a run of stellar performances back in the side. Hobbled out with a knock with 10 to go.

4. Michael Ihiekwe - 7

Headed the second goalwards - was it a Sawyers own goal? Let's give it Ihiekwe, he deserves it after a run of stellar performances back in the side. Hobbled out with a knock with 10 to go.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page