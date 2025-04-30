Sheffield Wednesday player payment update as EFL sanction reality continues
The Owls were unable to satisfy senior wages and the wages of some staff for the month of March, a failure that was rectified on April 7 and left them within hours of being slapped with a three-window embargo. Speaking after the wage payment failure, owner Dejphon Chansiri confirmed to The Star that Wednesday had run to the limit of the EFL’s ‘30-day rule’, which acts as a deterrent for clubs unable to pay HMRC bills and wages on time.
It means that until a 30-day tally of delinquent payments is reset on July 1, the club run the risk of the three-window embargo in the event that any HMRC bills or player wage payments in the intervening period are made even a day late. The issues were explained to be due to cashflow problems in Chansiri’s personal business dealings, with the Owls chairman also telling The Star he could not guarantee similar issues would not occur in the future.
The debacle has left Wednesday supporters understandably nervous with regard to forthcoming payments scheduled before July 1. But The Star can report that all indications suggest timely player payment for the month of April, with sources confirming multiple players have been paid on time today, April 30. It’s believed tax payments owed for the month have also been satisfied.
