An attendance record shared between two of the EFL’s biggest clubs could be overtaken this evening.

The 2021/22 League One play-off semi-final between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland was a monster clash at third tier level, with a combined attendance of 77,729 tallied across the two legs. Three years on, it stands as the best-attended two-leg play-off in the history of the EFL.

The Black Cats took a 1-0 win from the first leg at the Stadium of Light before Lee Gregory’s aggregate-equalling strike was struck out by Patrick Roberts in injury time at Hillsborough. Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers in the final, with Wednesday waiting a further year for their own taste of play-off glory.

The combined effort from Wednesday and Sunderland is under threat this evening, however, as the Black Cats look forward to the second leg of their Championship play-off effort against Coventry City. As reported by our sister paper the Sunderland Echo: “Friday night’s first leg at Coventry’s CBS Arena drew 31,293 fans, leaving Sunderland’s home leg at the Stadium of Light needing 46,437 to set a new all-time high. As of Monday, Sunderland had already sold 46,500 tickets, meaning the record is set to be broken barring any late drop-offs.”

Though Wednesday’s home leg effort in that clash raised 32,978 supporters - a figure that outstripped Coventry’s home leg, a higher attendance at the Stadium of Light looks set to take the record.

A season of midtable safety for Wednesday has seen the club avoid late-season drama for the first time in five seasons. Each of their last four campaigns had gone down to the last day - a relegation shootout at Derby County in 2021, the Sunderland heartache of 2022, a famous promotion at Wembley in 2023 and survival heroics back at Sunderland last year.

