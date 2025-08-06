Feverish fan protest against the continued ownership of Dejphon Chansiri at Sheffield Wednesday will go airborne this weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust announced an encouraged ‘sit-out’ of the away allocation for the first five minutes of their Championship campaign kick-off at Leicester City on Sunday, with fans asked to make their way to their seats only after the five-minute mark has been passed. A large banner will sit in place of supporters throughout that period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Authorities at Leicester have been notified in discussion over any safety protocol and it’s understood producers of the game’s live Sky Sports coverage have also been informed for maximum exposure.

They’ve also been told of a small aircraft that has been chartered by supporters to fly above the stadium for around 15 minutes both before and during the start of the match. The aircraft will carry a message penned to Chansiri by fans desperate for him to sell-up and end a nosediving reign of ownership. Further protest is in the works for the Stoke City home clash on August 16.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently in the midst of a major crisis.

Wednesday have released a statement maintaining their hopes that work on the North Stand at Hillsborough will be enough to lift a prohibition notice placed on the facility late last month due to safety concerns. Contingencies for the season ticket holders housed in that stand include the erection of a temporary structure for disabled supporters on the West side of the ground - as well as a process put in place whereby fans can select an alternative seat within the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the latest, lingering carnage case in a torrid summer that has seen the Wednesday squad gutted of senior players with no incoming recruitment possible. Players have discussed a refusal to play in this weekend’s clash at Leicester following the boycott of their friendly at Burnley’s training ground over the weekend, though that remains unlikely. Much of their concern centres on the treatment of wider club staff as well as a lack of communication or direction from Chansiri.

Chansiri has maintained an openness to sell the club and several interested parties have signalled an interest, though the process of selling remains a stumbling block.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday reveal season ticket contingencies for North Stand closure as talks continue