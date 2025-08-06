Sheffield Wednesday have reiterated their hope that Hillsborough’s North Stand will be given the necessary safety clearance for their home clash with Stoke City next weekend - and have revealed contingencies should it remain closed.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After years of discussion over the future safeguarding of the stand between Wednesday and Sheffield City Council’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG), late last month it was confirmed that a prohibition notice had been slapped on the structure and that fans would not be permitted entry until vital remedial works were complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has previously reported that the scale of the works required to pass entry to the North Stand for the August 16 welcoming of Stoke is unlikely, though works are believed to have been conducted - albeit some time after strong recommendations were made by safety authorities.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the Owls made clear they hope that work will allow for the stand to be re-opened in time for the season opener, with preparation for the construction of further phases of work also undertaken. The statement also reaffirms that the club was in full receipt of a safety certificate for the North Stand until recently and the certificate covered last season.

What happens to season ticket holders if the North Stand remains closed?

The North Stand holds over 9,000 spectators, with several thousand of them known to be season ticket holders who have already bought and paid for their seat. The expected closure of the stand for any matchday presents a mammoth problem for Wednesday to solve in rehousing supporters who hold tickets within the stand and among the contingencies discussed within the club, as described in the statement are:

The erection of a temporary access platform on the West Stand along with designated accessible entrance for wheelchair users if relocation is necessary.

Ensuring that North Stand Season Ticket holders have a method online to select alternative seats for any affected matches as simply as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement makes no reference to a refund process. The statement continued: “Should it become evident that the North Stand cannot open for the first match against Stoke City on 16 August, these measures will be implemented swiftly but we will try our utmost to ensure the Prohibition Notice is removed rather than having to relocate supporters.”

The club say further information will be imparted as soon as possible and ends the statement with its apologies.