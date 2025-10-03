A tired but hungry Sheffield Wednesday side are preparing for a mammoth test against Coventry City this weekend, with Henrik Pedersen registering no fresh injury concerns after their gruelling Birmingham City draw.

The Owls battled to a 2-2 stalemate at St Andrews in the week, with Demarai Gray’s last-gasp equaliser leaving Wednesday players all the more exhausted from 101 minutes of battling Championship football. Their Danish boss smiled that the squad was ‘very, very, very tired’ in his post-match press conference and speaking ahead of Coventry admitted that while that feeling remains in some quarters, he has no reason to forecast new absences.

“Everybody wants to go,” Pedersen told The Star. “Some are more fresh than other players, but now we get 24 hours more and we will have some very hungry players who want to do all they can to make another performance on a top level. Everybody knows how difficult it will be tomorrow and that we have to bring it all out before a little rest in the national team break.

“Of course they are tired. They were tired yesterday and some were not fresh today, of course not. But there is still 34 hours to be really fresh again, to get diamonds in the head and diamonds in the legs. We do all to go again.”

That two-week international break comes at an important time for the Owls, who have been operating with the smallest squad in the division since their enforced summer exodus of senior players. Recent matches have seen no fresh injuries spike despite huge effort from all involved. Di’Shon Bernard, Pierce Charles, Olaf Kobacki, Nathaniel Chalobah and Reece Johnson remain the only notable absentees for this weekend.

