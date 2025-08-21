Sheffield Wednesday will be without goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, for upcoming fixtures after his injury was confirmed.

The Star reported earlier this week that the 20-year-old had picked up a shoulder injury that had proven to be worse than first feared, and that they were now in the process of trying to find an emergency solution due to the lack of goalkeepers with senior minutes available for selection.

Now the news has been announced by the club themselves, who say that he will be missing for ‘the immediate clutch of games’, and The Star understands that Wednesday are desperately on the hunt to bring in somebody that could feature against Wrexham this coming weekend when the Owls return to Championship action.

What Sheffield Wednesday said about Pierce Charles

“Pierce Charles is confirmed as facing a spell on the sidelines following scans on a shoulder injury,” they explained on their website this morning.

“The young Owls goalkeeper has excelled between the sticks in the early throes of the new season but will now be absent for the immediate clutch of games. Manager Henrik Pedersen will address the situation in his pre-match media conference later today ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wrexham.”

Killian Barrett, at 21, is the oldest of Wednesday’s other registered goalkeepers, but is also believed to be out injured at this point. Meanwhile, Logan Stretch, who is just 18-years-old, has been on the bench for games this season, and Jack Phillips (19) has also been around the first team for some time, but neither of the teenagers have got a senior appearance under their belt at this point in time. It would truly be a baptism of fire if one of them was to be called upon at the Racecourse Ground.

If Wednesday are able to sign anybody on an emergency loan then it may be only on a weekly basis, but they’ll currently be seeking clarity from the English Football League regarding their options in what is the latest miserable chapter of an awful summer at Hillsborough.

