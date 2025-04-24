Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was something vaguely biblical about Pierce Charles’ Easter weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On what was not a Good Friday at Stoke City, in front of an audience of thousands, the young messiah was the subject of much pain and suffering. A misguided kick from his hands bore his sins by cannoning back into the Owls goal at a time they were edging their way back into the game. In some of the more extreme corners of the internet he was - ahem - crucified.

On Easter Monday, he was risen.

A remarkable performance between the sticks in their comeback win over Middlesbrough reminded the few nay-sayers of his incredible ability and realigned the kink in the tracks to set his journey back to stardom. A full international whose place between the sticks with Northern Ireland looks likely to be his for as long as he fancies, much has been regaled about his skillset and value in the modern game. Along with Djeidi Gassama, he appears to be Sheffield Wednesday’s greatest asset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years remaining on his contract comes with a long-held understanding that clubs in the Premier League are keeping a close eye on his progress - with news of Bundesliga and top-end Championship interest to boot. His ascension into the Wednesday line-up for these final weeks of the season has provided a ray of light on an otherwise turbulent downturn in fortunes.

And with James Beadle set to head back down south as he approaches the end of his up-and-down second loan spell at Hillsborough, attention has begun to turn to the next campaign. Initially scoped out as a third-choice stopper potentially sent out on loan this season, it could well be that the early-season injury to Ben Hamer has accelerated Charles’ trip to the Owls number one spot. You’d be hard-pushed to find too many Wednesdayites who support that endeavour.

“He worked very hard and if he continues in this way then yes,” Röhl told The Star last week - ahead of his Easter resurrection - when asked whether Charles could act as the Owls’ number one next season. “It is the reason I put him in the goal, to see how far he is. There is a difference between playing a cup game and playing every week or every three days and playing all the time at the highest level. You should not forget this. It is especially true for a goalkeeper, for the mind, for the brain it is not easy when you have to play again and again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

“Maybe you are used to playing two good games for the national team and then you have four weeks off, you come in fresh and that is easier. Now, you play every few days and there is pressure on you not to make a mistake. Now he has this and it is good. He showed in moments he is in a really good way.”

The long-held interest from elsewhere provides an interesting backdrop to his progress, with Röhl having discussed the need for Wednesday to shift to a model of selling their best young talents for big money - and in turn reinvesting to repeat the cycle. Alongside the likes of Gassama and one or two others, Charles is surely part of that stable.

Röhl told The Star that Charles has areas to progress on, in his decision-making on the ball and off it as well as how he commands his box and defence. And it is the choices made in distribution that the German coach saw improvements in the quick turnaround to his man of the match effort on Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We worked on it in the last two days in the meetings,” he said. “It was a big message. Against Stoke we didn't find the balance between exit balls and coming short, we always played into the man. Then you lose balls and you lose confidence.

“Today (against Middlesbrough) we had a much better balance and that is important, I want to play football but it was also important to find the balance. He made big saves in the right moments, it was good to see. A lot of people should enjoy having him here and especially to come back so fast from Friday, from my team it is fantastic.”

There’s no doubt Sheffield Wednesday have one of the top young goalkeeper talents in the country. Should any summer moves be resisted, with an experienced old pro pushing him, expect to see plenty more of him next season.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Yorkshire side considering move for Sheffield Wednesday attacker