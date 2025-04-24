Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the Sheffield Wednesday youngsters revealed to be leaving the club in the coming weeks is on trial with a League One club.

The Star has revealed the identities of a number of young players set to move on from Middlewood Road at the end of their current deals, with a number having been offered professional contracts with hopes they will continue their progress at S6.

One player who will be moving on is Joey Phuthi. The Zimbabwe international made two senior substitute appearances for the Owls, both under current boss Danny Röhl. The 20-year-old speedster has long been seen as a bright young talent but has not done enough to be retained as it is understood.

It has been believed that League One side Huddersfield Town have been admirers of Phuthi for some time and now that is confirmed, with the youngster having stepped out for the West Yorkshire side’s B-Team on Wednesday evening. Phuthi was named on the bench as a trialist and played the second half of their Central League Cup final defeat to Mansfield Town under-21s.

The match was played under the lights at the John Smith’s Stadium and Phuthi, who plays primarily from the right and can play as a wing-back or attacker, is believed to have impressed.

The decisions over young players come as Wednesday make changes to their youth set-up with new academy boss Jonathan Pepper having replaced long-time predecessor Steve Haslam in December. Speaking to The Star earlier this year, Röhl suggested former Burnley man Pepper was hoping to bring fresh recruitment ideas to the academy. The Owls have a number of players on trial with them at current in what is usual academy practice at this time of the campaign.

