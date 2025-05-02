Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The emergence of young Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles as a potential number one next season has been a highlight of an up-and-down final few weeks of the campaign.

The Northern Ireland number one, who has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough season for club and country, took the gloves from Brighton loanee James Beadle last month and though he’s had to taste the lows of high-profile error in his short time between the posts, he’s laid on a number of man of the match efforts to earn rave reviews.

The Star understands that naturally there are clubs from the Premier League keeping tabs on his progress, while top-end Championship sides and names in the Bundesliga have followed suit. Charles’ age, profile and ability with ball at feet set him up as a huge young goalkeeping prospect and it’s likely Wednesday’s transfer policy will be tested in the coming windows.

With Beadle about to head back to the south coast and uncertainty over the contract length of experienced back-up figure Ben Hamer, Charles looks well set to take on the gloves on a more permanent basis next season. Former West Brom, Sunderland and Wolves forward Don Goodman - now a prominent EFL pundit with Sky Sports - believes both he and Wednesday would be well-served ignoring any potential transfer approaches and focus instead on getting a full season of Championship football.

“Very high potential, young Pierce Charles, 19-year-old goalkeeper, but he's literally played 12 games in total for Sheffield Wednesday at senior level,” Goodman told Football League World.

“He’s played the last seven Championship games and, from what I am told, did okay, but I’m not sure where the interest is coming from, I’m not sure about how Pierce Charles feels. Obviously, having finished the last seven games, he will be potentially in pole position to start next season for Sheffield Wednesday.

“Which, if that is the case, you can't imagine him going elsewhere and being the number one choice goalkeeper right from the off. So maybe the best for all parties is if Sheffield Wednesday can keep hold of him and see how he develops, but certainly the potential is there.”

