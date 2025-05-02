Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some 560 days have passed since Danny Röhl first stepped into a dugout as Sheffield Wednesday manager. This weekend, he’ll step into that same dugout once more.

Wednesday’s journey under the talented German coach started at Vicarage Road in October 2023. The Owls were rock bottom of the Championship table and flailing in what was their worst start to a league campaign in their history. A historic survival effort was followed by the current season of midtable progression and adulation for Röhl, who has developed a reputation as a fiercely promising young coach.

But it all started in Hertfordshire. Having arrived in an international break, Röhl had only a few days with his players before a late Yáser Asprilla goal sent them to a ninth defeat in their opening 12 matches.

“The funny story was that in the first game I wanted to make subs and to be honest I looked back to my subs and I didn’t know who the players were and their details,” he smiled. “I said to Neil (Thompson - assistant coach), please make the choice, I want to change something.

“It was my first impression and I felt straight away the reality of football. We got a pen, the ref took the pen back and then we conceded a late goal. In this moment, in your first game, you always hope you have a good opener. But now I have more experience, game management, but I think I am still the same person. I have not changed too much of my character. It is not normal to be a manager, it is something special.”

Amid speculation over his future for a second season running, Röhl laid down an innuendo with regard to Vicarage Road playing host to his first game as Sheffield Wednesday boss and whether it could also play host to his last. The German coach is under contract until 2027 and compensation demands could stand in the way of any interest as has happened previously. For now, the full-circle nature of a maiden outing and a closing clash in his first full season is as far as it goes.

“I must say I enjoyed this first game, preparing the first game with my team,” he continued. “It was a huge step for me to achieve and come closer to my dream. I had worked 13 years to come to that point and to play against Watford, in the past a Premier League team, was great.

“You stand on the side and think 'Now you are ready, you can coach and lead them'. It was a great week, I first stood in front of the team and spoke with them to convince them, I gave them a training session and a match plan and started to build something up. Then you realise what is possible and what is not possible.”

Eight days later, Wednesday recorded their first Röhl win at home to neighbours Rotherham United, via a long and miserable trip to Devon and Plymouth Argyle that saw team bus delays. The whirlwind start to life in English football provided an insight into the highs and lows it has to offer.

“It came very quick, we then played away at Plymouth,” he continued. “It was my first experience of having eight hours on a coach and that was a long, long trip - welcome to the Championship! It was a Tuesday night in the rain, we lost 3-0, so thank you for this! Three days later we played Rotherham, my first three points.

“It was an emotional week and these are moments I will not forget. This is always in my mind and if I have time sometimes I will watch back the video from the first home win, it is something special. We had a lot of good moments so far at Sheffield Wednesday.”

