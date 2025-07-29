A number of former Sheffield Wednesday players are lined-up to feature in some free agent showcase matches laid on by the PFA this week.

The PFA - the Professional Footballers Association - have put on an annual run of pre-season training camps in recent years designed to provide proper fitness and football build-up to a new campaign for members who are out of contract. The fully-funded programme has been proved to work in summers gone by, with free agents picked up by clubs up and down the EFL thanks in no small part to the showcase and facility put on.

Footage of behind-closed-doors friendly matches can be shared with clubs on the lookout for free agent signings along with fitness data and scouts and club officials are welcomed in to observe with the names of the players taking part shared publicly. The pre-season camp stretches over 10 weeks and last summer assisted over 100 players to find new clubs, including former Premier League duo Dwight Gayle and Carl Jenkinson.

This week, the PFA pre-season programme will take in friendlies against Watford’s under-21 side and non-league Hednesford Town, with as many as six former Owls set to feature.

The biggest name among them is that of Adam Reach, who made 230 appearances for Wednesday between 2016 and 2021 before going on to play for West Bromwich Albion and earlier this year Wycombe Wanderers. The Owls’ 2019 loanee Rolando Aarons has 26 Premier League appearances to his name but has not been signed to a club since his January 1 release by Slovenian club NK Celje and will also take part.

Adam Reach represented Sheffield Wednesday between 2016 and 2021. | George Wood/Getty Images

Chris Maguire, who provided 30 direct goal contributions in his 92-game spell with Wednesday between 2012 and 2015, is also of finding a new club after leaving National League Eastleigh at the end of last season. Target man and Owls academy product Vadaine Oliver was released by Bradford City after their promotion and is set to feature in the PFA run-outs, as is former Owls loanee Olamide Shodipo, who has since played for Lincoln City and Portuguese side Feirense since leaving QPR.

Another ex-Wednesday man taking part in the programme is left-sided flyer Jaden Brown, who left St Mirren in November last year in controversial circumstances. He was part of the Wednesday squad that earned promotion to the Championship in such memorable circumstances in 2023.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Jaden Brown. Picture date: Saturday March 4, 2023.

Speaking earlier this summer on the effectiveness and mission of the camp, PFA CEO Maheta Molango said: “Last year’s PFA pre-season was an overwhelming success, and it was fantastic to see so many of our members go on to secure new deals with clubs off the back of their time with us.

“Our PFA team and Players’ Board worked incredibly hard to create the environment for a successful 10-week camp, but it was the application and commitment of the players on the pitch that really made it feel like a genuine club pre-season set-up.

“Summer can be a tense time for players, especially those waiting to secure their next move. So we’ve put PFA pre-season in place for members who want to be in that team environment to keep physically and mentally fit, stay connected, and ultimately put themselves out there ready for when the next opportunity arrives.

“Preparations have been well underway for a number of months, and we’re excited to once again welcome our members to camp. I also urge managers, club staff and scouts to join us and see first-hand the talent on show.”

