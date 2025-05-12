Today marks two years since Sheffield Wednesday left themselves a ‘mountain to climb’ in a 4-0 League One play-off semi-final defeat at Peterborough United.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result, of course, merely served-up the basis for one of the most memorable play-off comebacks in the history of football. Our boys Alex Miller and Joe Crann were there for every moment and the following summer released a book; ‘Is There Time For a Winner? Sheffield Wednesday’s 2022/23 Promotion Miracle’.

Here is chapter 16 from that title, which covers the events of May 12 2023.

Nightmare; noun

UK /ˈnaɪt.meər/ US /ˈnaɪt.mer/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very upsetting or frightening dream / An extremely unpleasant event or experience or possible event or experience: “Being trapped underwater is my worst nightmare.”

Science tells us nightmares are caused by an overly active ‘sympathetic nervous system’, a network of nerves tangled together that when conscious helps your body to react to moments of high stress of danger, a reflex commonly known as a person’s ‘fight-or-flight’ response.

When sleeping, that tangle of nerves can dip into overdrive, prompting vivid, well-remembered and dysphoric dreams that in turn deliver symptoms of increased heart rate, excessive sweating, shortness of breath and in extreme cases loss of bowel control. This technicolour dream content is typically scary and vivid, with negative themes that usually involve efforts to avoid threats to survival, security, or invoke feelings of extreme humiliation. The activity of the sympathetic nervous system increases when you're stressed, in danger or physically active.

On May 12 2023, as Jonson Clarke-Harris nodded into an open goal to extend Peterborough United’s play-off lead to four, it was clear. Metaphorically, Sheffield Wednesday Football Club’s sympathetic nervous system was bouncing off the walls. They were experiencing what one player later described as ‘a living f***ing nightmare.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’d entered the play-offs in fine form of course, buoyed by Shrewsbury roars, a breaking of Derby hearts and safe in the knowledge that with a tally of 96 points, they were surely the best team of the four scheduled to battle it out in rabid, televised post-season chaos. The goldfish bowl of play-off campaigns can do ridiculous things to even the most experienced of squads, but the signs were good and the feeling one of optimism. Five wins in six had them higher than Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United in the form table, they were a remarkable 252 days unbeaten at Hillsborough and in recent outings they had cautiously, momentarily recaptured a sense of swagger that had drained from their faces in March and early April. They had Josh Windass back alongside Michael Ihiekwe, Reece James and Jack Hunt. The tank had seemingly been pulled back in the right direction.

A finally fleshed-out squad posed questions of Darren Moore. Ihiekwe had provided the Owls defence with an air of authority before his injury, a dependability that perhaps had not been so evident in the latter stages of his absence as things went south. But where to fit him in? Aden Flint had matched-up the physicality of Clarke-Harris - the division’s top scorer - in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Peterborough back in March. It had been seen as a key factor in a characteristically hard-fought Hillsborough victory. With James not quite ready to step back into the cut and thrust, Ihiekwe started on the left of a back three.

There were talking points elsewhere, too. Callum Paterson deployed behind a front two of Smith and Windass, who would make his first start in a nose under two months as history repeated the events of the season before. Though a foot injury, not a season-exploding hamstring issue, Windass had failed to battle through the rustiness of a stint on the sidelines against Sunderland and hoped to recapture form quickly against a Posh outfit that would look to play from the back from the likes of Ronnie Edwards - an England under-20 international regarded as one of the best young prospects in the EFL - through midfield man Jack Taylor, a prospect held in equal regard.

A whopping 19 points had separated the two sides in the final league table and while that blew confidence through the Wednesday sails, it mattered not in what was a double-header shootout. Peterborough were one of the teams Wednesday were seen as susceptible to; daring, dynamic and with pace and trickery in wide positions either side of Clarke-Harris through Kwame Poku and Ephrom Mason-Clark. Exposing the Owls’ preferred 3-5-2 system by finding space in the spaces around the wing-backs and running at a defence more comfortable with the ball in the air was a task that would suit them; arriving at London Road - otherwise known as the Weston Homes Stadium thanks to sponsorship opportunity - Wednesday hubris staring into the points gap was minimal from changing room to turnstile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mood in the stadium was one chest-out, almost intimidating. Peterborough’s support is not one famed in the annals of football history quite like that of Sheffield Wednesday, their stadium smaller and their heritage shorter by comparison. But the fans arrived and arrived early, a drum playing to lift the sense of occasion earlier even than by the time the players had skipped out for warm-ups. The Posh had snuck in with a generous helping hand from their evening’s opponents on the last day and a feeling of optimism swept across the ground pre-match. Wednesday; big, powerful Wednesday, looked just a little smaller than usual in their bright yellow shirts. Ominous? More intriguing, a fascinating contrast in profiles with the home side clearly there to impress their own efforts on the clash. But Wednesday were favourites.

It’s perhaps the most irritating football cliche of them all; that the first goal of the tie would be key. And with play commenced, after a niggly opening few minutes in which neither side produced much in the way of quality, life played its little tricks once more on Michael Smith. The Owls’ top scorer, a vision of confidence bathing in the warm water of four goals in his last two outings, found himself the beneficiary of a nervous Oliver Norburn touch in the home midfield. One on one again, 12,965 eyes piercing into him, he was back at Portman Road once more. One touch, two, Edwards arriving from the right and goalkeeper Will Norris on the approach, it was a chance the fans at the other end of the ground expected him to take, killing the Ipswich demon with the fire of a play-off game-changer. His open-body effort to curl the ball into the far corner was too slow, too telegraphed and Norris saved.

What would be quickly - and understandably - forgotten in the ‘Nightmare of London Road’ aftermath was that the visitors were the better team for the first 20 minutes, passing the ball confidently and setting off on their mission to quieten a crowd well-versed in play-off glory. Barry Bannan at the heart of proceedings, the Owls were bright if not blinding, quietly building another example of their collective know-how on a difficult away day. And then came a passage of play that left the tie spinning.

A missed tackle by Windass out wide, a failure to recover. A misjudged lunge in attempting to clear by Will Vaulks. Paterson hadn’t tracked back effectively, Bannan was wrong-footed, stationed too deep and Taylor’s magnetic touch gave him room that frankly shouldn’t have been made available in an 18-yard box. His shot was well-struck, but should have been easily collected by Cameron Dawson. It wasn’t, Dawson had awkwardly got his body into the wrong position and with his hands unable to atone, the ball trickled inside the post to the shriek of a Wednesday supporter behind the goal. 1-0 Peterborough, 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a feeling you get at football grounds at big games. No matter the personnel on the pitch, no matter form guides and 19-point deficits, it’s a powerful thing and Peterborough sensed it. Taylor would a few months later be sold in a lucrative move to big-spending Ipswich Town to the voiceover of Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony mocking other Championship clubs for not taking their chance - a bidding war would have rather suited him, you’d think. The 24-year-old struck as the sort of player who delighted under pressure, the Sky Sports cameras searing into the number eight on the back of his shirt only a source of inspiration. “When we play like that, no team in the league can stop us,” he later said while collecting the man of the match award. On the night he was peerless.

That’s not to say Wednesday folded completely after that gut-punch opener but on 36 minutes, just as the yellows had regained some sort of foothold in midfield, Joe Ward pushed Norburn’s turn-and-pass out of his feet to open up more space in front of the Owls defence. Racing out to close the space, Moore’s Mr Dependable Marvin Johnson hesitated and jumped to block, turning his body in doing so. It spun devilishly off the wide man’s squad number and hung in the air for what felt like an eternity before dipping beneath Dawson’s bar. Bannan screamed in anguish at the goalkeeper, unable or unwilling to hide his desperation at the situation his team had found themselves in, delivering the image of a grown man coursing with pain, powerless to stop himself from lashing out at whatever or whoever was in front of him. There was little more Dawson could have done beyond the scraped fingertips that had kissed the ball en route. Ward was awarded the goal but in truth, it had been going wide.

That in itself was a microcosm of the first half for Wednesday. They’d been OK, not devastating, not robust or water-tight or ten-foot-tall, but OK. With the final moments of the first half trickling down, Windass had seen a left-foot shot deflected wide and it was the visitors who could probably have claimed they had enjoyed the bigger, better first half chances. A scoreline of 2-0 felt harsh.

As nightmares go, this was a bizarre one, the sort of nightmare that starts off uncomfortable rather than terrifying; more a panicked anxiety. There’s a breathless scene at the outset of Steven Spielberg’s 1998 Second World War classic Saving Private Ryan that encapsulated Wednesday efforts on the night; bullets whistling past their heads as they navigated the Normandy of London Road, clamouring onto the beach in a breathless, lonely cacophony of chaos, limbs and quiet panic. The viewer knows that the odds are against them, but it’s assumed they’d be OK, that they’d find a way to grab a goal back and take the tie back to South Yorkshire wounded, but alive and well. That was before Kwame Poku shot Sheffield Wednesday in the head on 50 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’d finished off a counter attack that live felt far quicker than it actually was. The half-time message from Darren Moore had been one of keeping things shored-up, the next goal vital. They were anything but. Careless in possession, the Owls players passed up several chances to clear. When Aden Flint stretched out one of his Frankenlegs to prevent Taylor’s Clarke-Harris-bound through-ball, it looked as if he felt a job was done. It wasn’t. Mason-Clark set free wide left, five-foot-eight 21-year-old Poku was allowed to wander freely into the back post to head past Dawson, Flint tracking back with all the urgency of a rum cocktail. All that had been discussed about Posh’s ability to break and break hard, that they were everything Wednesday didn’t like to play against? Played out and laid bare in front of the watching football public. The Owls all of a sudden looked ancient, slow and second-best; drowning underwater.

A penalty shout that would surely have seen Posh head boy Edwards sent off went against Wednesday as it became more into focus that anything that could go wrong on the night would indeed come to pass. They drove on; Lee Gregory replacing Callum Paterson on the hour before Smith was hauled off for Dennis Adeniran. Wrapped-up and pocketed on the night by Edwards, a prospect over a decade his younger and slighter in appearance, the ignominy of Smith’s being substituted as your side’s top goalscorer while 3-0 down was toe-curling. At the time of writing Edwards is the subject of multi-million pound interest from a raft of Premier League sides. Moore would later say Smith had endured ‘one of those nights’, privately praising the towering Posh youngster for one of the great play-off performances.

As the minutes ticked down, as Norris in the Peterborough goal claimed crosses, as Frankie Hent hooked Ihiekwe’s shot off the line and as half-chances fizzled and disappeared, journalists in the press box went about searching for the greatest play-off comebacks of all-time. One remembered a 3-0 win for Bradford City at Blackpool in 1996, a Google search or two found that Northampton Town had leapfrogged Cheltenham by the same scorelines. Then there was Darren’s Torquay, the plastic pitch and Paul Raynor. But no sign of a comeback from three goals. The play-off format had been introduced to the EFL in 1987 and there was no sign Wednesday’s current task had ever been achieved before. 36 long years of no chance.

So what of four? If Poku had shot Wednesday’s in the head at the back post on 50 minutes, Clarke-Harris took things to Tarantino levels of bodily harm with eight minutes to play. A smart Dawson save from Taylor rebounded from the post and with Wednesday’s defence watching on with mouths open, his dinked cross left an opportunity to reach a tally of 27 goals for the season few could mess up. He nodded into an empty goal, Wednesday were 4-0 down and their season had ended. Peterborough United, 19 points back and only qualified on the very final day of the season proper, would go to Wembley. When the pressure was on, Wednesday had wilted. They’d had more shots, more shots on target, but had been lower on quality, desperate in defence and slow to mop up their sorry, sorry mess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final whistle acted as an alarm clock on the nightmare, Wednesday collectively waking up in a pool of their own sweat only to realise they hadn’t been sleeping. The tentative nature of their slow trudge to the away end at Shrewsbury felt like a holiday wander through the park in comparison to what lay ahead of them at London Road and the crowd weren’t at all in the mood to throw back the sunshine and roses of a couple of weeks prior. Hurting, tired of two decades of heartbreak, everything had come rushing back and the pain boiled over; the records, the points total, Newcastle. In a few cold summer months, the season would mean nothing to them. It would amount to failure. “You’re not fit to wear the shirt,” rained down the feedback and the Wednesday playing unit trudged down the tunnel with an air of forlorn resignation, the Wednesday support fluctuated between foamy-mouthed anger and teary resignation.

Waiting for Moore to emerge from the tunnel at a cold, empty London Road, patient journalists chewed over the idea that it could be the Owls boss’ last stand. Would Dejphon Chansiri swing the axe in order to bring the sort of knee-jerk reaction that could inspire the comeback of all comebacks. In the latter stages of the clash, it was said, Moore’s body language had looked beaten, his shoulders pressed inwards and his eyes seemingly unable to flicker towards the away end as the Wednesday fans turned to irony and gallows humour to ease their suffering. A mid-play-off sacking? It seemed a ridiculous notion, but at the same time, not all that ridiculous at all.

Moore emerged with his customary paper cup of coffee. At each question he folded another piece inside on itself from the lip down, a physical manifestation of his careful consideration on each answer, perhaps an outlet for the pain he was feeling but couldn’t express. Tearing away at the cup as he spoke, he blamed elementary mistakes, he reported a quiet post-match dressing room and he accepted questions over his players’ body language and stomach for the fight when things were on the turn. He was polite, erudite and calm - so calm.

"All we can do is next week make sure we give a better account of ourselves,” he said; folding, folding and folding. “That was unacceptable, really. I told the boys they've got to regroup because we've got another game at the S6 and our supporters, our club, want a better performance than that. It's an uphill task but we have to regroup and keep our focus and determination. If you go into next week and believe there is no hope, there is no hope.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘No hope indeed’ was the theme of the post-match debrief as reporters made their way back into the stands to write up the season’s obituaries. The Yorkshire Post went with ‘unsalvageable’, The Sheffield Star rated their hopes as ‘a thing of the past, fanciful,’ following it up with player ratings were among the lowest ever awarded as emotion clouded the science of completing the most unpopular job in the industry. It had been that kind of evening.

On the streets outside, Wednesday fans dragged themselves to cars and coaches, to hotels and to train stations, some with tears in their eyes. Others bore only the feeling that this was what it meant to be Wednesday. Outside one nearby car park, a small huddle of Wednesday fans fought between themselves, drunk on disappointment. Rushing over to end the fisticuffs, the Cambridgeshire Constabulary didn’t even have the heart to lock them up, perhaps in hope of preventing further trouble, perhaps surmising that on a human level, the Nightmare of London Road had been punishment enough.

Music blared from the bowels of London Road’s West Stand. Clarke-Harris and Taylor completed their post-match media duties with the expected corner-smile platitudes; that ‘this wasn’t over’ and that ‘they had a job to do’ at Hillsborough, but their eyes told a different story. One senior Posh figure was later heard whistling ‘Wemberley, Wemberley’ as he left the ground. Wednesday’s players rolled up their towels and packed up their washbags in near quiet disbelief, anguish untold. They pulled hoods to their foreheads in search of sleep as the coach set its way north for home in pained, shell-shock silence.

As the coach wound its way up the A1, darkness permeated only by the glow of a few iPhones and the hurt of miserable Instagram scrolls. One or two senior players said their piece, but otherwise silence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Moore’s assertion that the tie ‘wasn’t over’ had drawn a sarcastic line or two from the reporters he was speaking to. An uphill task? “More like an Olympic climbing wall, coated in oil and set on fire”, as one reporter quipped after the Owls boss had turned his back to make his way back down the tunnel. On social media his comments drew scorn and the ‘Moore Out’ non-believers were back out in force, imploring Chansiri to pull the plug on what they saw as a second failed attempt at exiting the third tier by a manager who couldn’t do the business when it really mattered. As he so often did, Moore described it as ‘noise’, noise to be ignored. There was no time to waste.

Wednesday had originally been due to have Saturday off, a recovery day designed to leave players to digest what had happened the night before. Such was the enormity of the defeat at London Road, those plans were called into question in the mind of Moore, who had planned to head back to see his family in the West Midlands after the game but found himself deep in thought, plotting next moves. He drove straight back to Sheffield. Long after midnight, not long before they pulled into Middlewood Road, players on the coach received a text telling them their day off was cancelled, that they would have to report to Middlewood Road at 11am. It left one or two who live further afield with a desperate scramble to secure late-night hotels. No time to digest. No time to waste.

Without sleep, Moore re-watched every painful moment, every moment of encouragement. He made notes, hatched plans and caught brain waves, pushing them around the mental corridors of his years of development as a player and coach. But it wasn’t just over Peterborough that he would have had to win and win well just six days later; he had his own players to win first. Some had all but lost hope, it was later admitted. While some of those in the camp quite understandably sulked, moped, keen to sleep off the remnants of an evening unhinged and close in on grief, he reverted to his favourite pastime; work. You’d have forgiven one or two close to him for wondering what on earth was the point.

By the time they’d arrived back in Sheffield it was well into the early hours. Home and through his front door, Moore continued, his determination unabated. By 3am he had an outline gameplan and by 4am a set-up for the week. A senior staff member remembers the darkness of his bedside table interrupted by a text at 5am. It was Darren. Incredibly specific instructions were handed over. Moore believed they could do this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore finally got his head down between 6:30am and 7am; exhausted, excited, determined, the commentary of his friend Don Goodman perhaps bouncing around his skull over and over as it had done for thousands of Wednesdayites robbed of sleep by a very different mood. The nightmare was over. It was time to dream again, time for their collective sympathetic nervous system to decide one last time; fight or flight?

“Two-nil was bad, three-nil was a mountain,” Goodman had said after Clarke-Harris’ seemingly tie-sealing fourth, an inflection of hollow reality injected into every word. “I think four-nil is a mountain that will be insurmountable.”

Insurmountable; adjective

UK / US /ˌɪn·sərˈmɑʊn·tə·bəl/

(esp. of a problem or a difficulty) so great that it cannot be dealt with successfully: “The task was not going to be achievable. It was insurmountable.”