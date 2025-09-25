Pete Shuttleworth is the latest new arrival at Sheffield Wednesday, and the former Birmingham City coach has already got to work.

The Star reported last week that the Owls were eyeing Shuttleworth as another new addition to Henrik Pedersen’s technical team following the acquisition of Craig Mudd from Manchester City, and now it’s been confirmed that he’s in the building at Middlewood Road, with pictures showing him alongside some Owls players.

The 46-year-old, who hails from Derby, is no stranger to the Steel City having worked as the assistant manager of Sheffield FC during the early days of his career, but has spent a large part of the last few years working under England legend, Wayne Rooney, at Derby County, DC United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle. His official title has not been mentioned just yet.

Who is the new face at Sheffield Wednesday?

“Henrik Pedersen has further strengthened his technical team with the appointment of Pete Shuttleworth,” the club said on their website. “Who follows Craig Mudd into Hillsborough. Mudd recently bolstered Pedersen’s backroom team and Shuttleworth is the latest addition at Middlewood Road.

“Having earned his coaching stripes in the lower leagues, he joined Birmingham in 2015, initially on a scouting basis, before being ultimately promoted to chief analyst at St Andrew’s. Shuttleworth moved to Derby in 2020 and later joined Wayne Rooney as assistant manager in the USA with DC United.

Welcome to S6, Pete! 🦉 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) September 25, 2025

“He returned to these shores for a second spell with Birmingham in 2023 before moving to Plymouth as assistant manager, again with Rooney. The 46-year-old also enjoyed a stint on the international stage during a spell as technical coach with Republic of Ireland. Shuttleworth’s most recent role was at Wycombe and having left the Chairboys earlier this month, now makes the switch to S6.”

The next step, it’s believed, is to find a goalkeeper coach to come in and take over the space vacated by Sal Bibbo when he left over the summer, and it’s still thought that former Owls staff member, Darryl Flahavan, is earmarked for the position.

