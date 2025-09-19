Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be interested in bringing on board former Birmingham City coach, Pete Shuttleworth.

The 46-year-old, who hails from Derby, is no stranger to the Steel City having worked as the assistant manager of Sheffield FC during the early days of his career, but has spent a large part of the last few years working under England legend, Wayne Rooney, at Derby County, DC United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.

Last year he left the Pilgrims to join for ‘personal reasons’, and after a few months out he joined up with Mike Dodds at Wycombe Wanderers as his assistant in Buckinghamshire. Now, following his departure from the Chairboys alongside Dodds this week, the former Worksop Town assistant will be on the hunt for his next challenge.

Sheffield Wednesday want more new coaches

The Star understands that Henrik Pedersen could be looking to offer him that at Hillsborough as he continues to try and bolster his technical team for the season ahead, with his only appointment so far being Craig Mudd from Manchester City.

Pedersen is also hoping to bring on board Darryl Flahavan in as goalkeeper coach from Plymouth, but nothing has been confirmed on that front just yet. He wants a few in as soon as possible.

Speaking to The Star this week he said, “We have looked for a goalkeeping coach, obviously he takes responsibility for the goalkeepers. We look for another assistant coach and then we will see what the land looks like after this. We need one that will help with the defensive stuff and that is the first priority now.”

Wednesday are back in action tomorrow afternoon as they travel down to Portsmouth, and as things stand it looks like there will no fresh faces in the dugout alongside the Owls’ Dane just yet.

