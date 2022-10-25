Key trio all doubtful as Sheffield Wednesday play host to in-form Bristol Rovers

Joey Barton’s side are on a good run at present, with their 2-2 draw with Plymouth Argyle over the weekend making it seven games without defeat in all competitions – and they’ve won five of them.

But one player who’s been key to their form, Paul Coutts, could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines according to his manager, while a couple of others are doubtful for this week’s game against the Owls as they continue their own recovery.

On Coutts, Barton said, “He’s not going to be available for at least a couple of weeks, maybe months,” Barton said. “We were having an 11v11 on Thursday and he done really well, ran through a little tight space and made a pass left-footed - he did complete the pass - but ended up rocking his ankle.

“He felt he heard a crack so we thought it was a break but we had him MRI-d and x-rayed and he hasn’t. He’s got a tendon, so we need to find out the extent of that. He’s due to a specialist next week.”

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether John Marquis (knee) and James Connolly (back) will be deemed ready to feature at Hillsborough following their recent return to training, and they remain a doubt for the fixture.

The trio have played 27 games between them so far this season, getting seven goals and assists, and Barton will be eager to have them back in contention to return as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad