An EFL statement on Wednesday evening confirmed Sheffield Wednesday had been slapped with a second registration embargo for a failure to pay wages - though the hope is it will soon be lifted.

A summer of crisis has seen Wednesday hit with a range of sanctions for its failure to meet basic financial commitments ranging from monies owed to other clubs and HMRC to a repeat missing of payments to players and staff. The long and strongly-worded EFL statement also acknowledged ongoing issues with the North Stand at Hillsborough and made clear the authority’s independent Club Financial Reporting Unit is working with the club to ascertain its financial landscape.

A report in the Daily Mail suggests the EFL are confident that Wednesday will be able to fulfil its outstanding financial obligations to players this week, with Premier League solidarity payments set to be distributed to clubs ‘in the near future’. The Star has reason to believe those expected payments should extend to the wider staff.

Barry Bannan rallied his Sheffield Wednesday teammates at Carrow Road. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

It comes in what has been a hugely stressful and uncertain summer for staff at all levels of the club. Paydays have come and gone without full payment for staff in the last three months, while payment issues to some have been known in four months in the last five. Communication from owner Dejphon Chansiri has been limited throughout, The Star understands, with players having spoken out about their frustrations on behalf of the wider workforce earlier this week.

The full payment of the club’s workforce would lift the Regulation 54.5 embargo placed on Wednesday this week. The Owls are also operating under the terms of a Regulation 52.2.5 embargo for the non-payment of transfer fees. It’s understood that at the time of sanction at least four clubs were owed funds, though it is not yet clear if any of those debts have been settled since.

In the case that both embargoes are lifted, Wednesday would remain under the terms of an EFL ‘fee restriction’, which would serve to limit the scale of incoming business in future transfer windows. It was communicated that the second breaking of the EFL’s ‘30-day rule’ had extended the restriction to the summer of 2027.

Despite discussions following a refusal to play a scheduled behind-closed-doors friendly at Burnley over the weekend, the Owls’ Championship opener at Leicester City will go ahead amid organised fan protest.

