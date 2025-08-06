Talented Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Devlan Moses, will be fighting to get back fit and firing before the end of the year.

The 19-year-old, who is a Northern Ireland youth international, is seen as a bright prospect at Middlewood Road, and was a key player for the Owls’ U21s last season after making the step up from the U18s.

Moses got 15 goals and six assists from 14 starts in 2024/25, and the hope was that he’d kick on even more in the campaign ahead, but unfortunately he’ll have to wait to get back in the goals again.

Devlan Moses blow for Sheffield Wednesday youngsters

Joe Crann

The Star understands that the striker has undergone successful surgery on his shoulder after picking up an unfortunate injury in training, and will now face a few months working his way back to full fitness. The hope is that he’ll be available for a number of games towards the end of the calendar year.

It could be a big season for a lot of Wednesday young players given the threadbare senior squad, and Moses will no doubt be eager to get back as soon as possible in order to try and give himself the best chance of breaking into the first team equation.

The promising teenager, who signed his first professional deal last summer, has risen through the ranks in S6 and has already played – and scored – for his country, and will soon be looking to take the step up into senior football if given the opportunity.

Moses had the chance to train with Henrik Pedersen’s side earlier in the summer, and will be eager to get more chances to do so once he’s back out on the pitch again.

