Many Sheffield Wednesday employees have not received their June wage payments this morning, with a growing concern over how and when the situation will be resolved, The Star understands.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has already been reported that Wednesday players are not in receipt of their expected salaries as of midday on Monday and The Star can now confirm that multiple sources have confirmed that many non-football staff at the club are also without payment. Others are suggested to have received payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Payments are routinely sent overnight heading into payday, though on occasions in the past it’s understood that monies have been received by employees later on the expected day of payment. Some of those impacted who have spoken to The Star have little or no confidence of their monthly salaries being received today, though they await further guidance.

On Friday, non-football staff received apologetic correspondence sent on behalf of the club confirming that the timely payment of this month’s wages was ‘uncertain’. Though the advance warning was appreciated, it left widespread concern over the likely outcome and timescale in resolving the issues.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have protested against the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

Last month many staff received a partial payment of £700 in lieu of their full expected payment for their May wages, with an ‘emergency funding’ process set up for those facing financial hardship. Others received their full expected payment on time. This time around, The Star understands that at the time of writing many staff have not received any partial payment.

Some employees are concerned that the correspondence sent to those impacted last week - seen by The Star - made no reference to the continuation of an emergency fund process set up to assist those hit with financial hardship after May’s late payment debacle. It’s expected they will receive more information today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issues for June payments make it three months in four that Wednesday have failed to fulfil its financial obligations to at least some of its workforce in a timely manner, with owner Dejphon Chansiri having cited cashflow problems in his explanation of previous issues. Last week the club were slapped with a second EFL registration embargo for issues pertaining to the payment of HMRC dues.

A statement released by Chansiri released last week read in part: “I also understand the frustrations of everyone at this difficult time. I can only apologise to our people once again and assure you all that I am doing everything I can, every minute of every day, to ensure the situation is resolved in the best possible way for now and the future.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday chaos continues amid player wage latest