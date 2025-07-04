Staff at Sheffield Wednesday have been thanked for their continued commitment to the club as their wait on payment for last month continues.

Employees at the club were given advance warning that the payment of their salaries on Monday - their scheduled payday - was ‘unconfirmed’, with subsequent apologies made when payments were missed. The club have been sanctioned by the EFL for a failure to meet several financial obligations, including HMRC payments and payments to other clubs for previous transfers. Owner Dejphon Chansiri has been charged individually and appeals have been launched.

Rumours of a mass walk-out by non-footballing employees this week are believed to be wide of the mark and in an end of week correspondence from the club - seen by The Star - staff and players have been thanked for their continued support of the club in what has been another difficult week. Those behind the scenes at the club are believed to have shown a great togetherness in difficult circumstances having also been paid late for their work in the month of May.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is set to depart - and their players can leave today if they aren't paid their wages. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

On Monday Wednesday employees were warned that not it was not guaranteed that every application to a ‘hardship fund’ could be satisfied as the club continues to navigate the difficult financial situation it finds itself in. The process of the fund is understood to have been successful. Some payments of £700 are believed to have been made to non-footballing staff.

Staff and players are advised, however, that the club are unable to provide an expected payment date as their troubles continue. With monies overdue in a number of areas, it is stated that the payment of their staff is their first priority and that payments will be made as soon as it is possible to do so.

It reads in part: “Regrettably, the situation has not changed and we are still unable to confirm a payment date for all outstanding salaries. These payments remain our number one priority. The Chairman and SMT continue to work tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this situation to a positive resolution as quickly as possible.

“We completely understand the pressure this puts on each and every one of you and are extremely grateful for the professionalism and patience being shown by everybody across the Club.”

