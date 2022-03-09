The Owls won five of their six matches in February, keeping four clean sheets in the process, to climb back into the play-off places for the first time since September.

Their four straight wins before the 2-0 defeat to Rotherham was also the club’s best run of the season.

Darren Moore embraces Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan. Pic Steve Ellis

Midfield maestro Bannan found the back of the net on three separate occasions last month and laid on two assists for his team-mates.

He also helped himself to two goals in last week's 5-2 win over Burton Albion, taking his tally for the season so far to seven – his highest-ever total in a single campaign.

Moore’s decision to play him higher up the pitch has paid off, with the Scotland international central to the Owls’ resurgence since the turn of the year.

Bannan has been a near ever-present in the league this season, playing in 34 out of 35 matches.

On only one occasion in that time has he failed to complete a full 90 minutes, when he limped off injured in the second half of the 1-1 draw against Ipswich in September.

The 32-year-old has been nominated alongside strikers Amadou Bakayoko and Alfie May of Bolton and Cheltenham respectively, as well as Rotherham goalkeeper Josh Vickers.

Gillingham’s Neil Harris, Liam Manning of MK Dons and Rotherham chief Paul Warne are also in the running for the manager’s award alongside Moore.