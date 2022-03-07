Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore fires warning after Lincoln City defeat

The Owls came unstuck against a lowly Lincoln City side on Saturday who had lost their last three matches but rose to the occasion to earn a 3-1 win and put daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

Moore, whose side remain in the play-off places despite the defeat, admitted he had no complaints with the result and said: "I want to take nothing away from Lincoln.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore urges on Marvin Johnson. Photo: Steve Ellis.

“At this stage of the season we see potential results happen like this because everybody can see the finish line in sight."

The Owls had won seven of their last eight matches heading into the clash but struggled to get going in their third game in a week and were restricted to just one effort on target all afternoon.

That came through Saido Berahino’s equalising goal following a piece of individual brilliance from Marvin Johnson to create a chance out of nothing.

“They didn’t allow us to build any momentum in the game,” Moore said of last season’s beaten play-off finalists.

“They changed shape and system, so credit to them for finding another formula.

"We have got to learn from that because there will be one or two more games like that lying in wait for us this season. Sometimes the learning is experiencing it, as bad as it is.”

Six of Sheffield Wednesday’s 11 remaining fixtures are against sides currently in the bottom half of the table, including four teams in the bottom six.

The Owls have previously dropped points against AFC Wimbledon, Cheltenham, Gillingham and Shrewsbury, who are all in the bottom half, and host 13th-placed Cambridge United at Hillsborough on Saturday.

A late Fisayo Dele-Bashiru goal prevented the U's from pulling off an upset in the reverse fixture in October.

Moore said: "We know what this division is like. If you are not quite on it, any team is capable of beating any team.