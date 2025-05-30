Date confirmed for hugely-popular Sheffield Wednesday event

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the date for this year’s Owls in the Park event.

As previously reported, the club had earmarked a date in late June for the return of the OITP in 2025, and now it has been confirmed that it will take place on June 28th, a Saturday, where fans will descend on Hillsborough Park for the chance to meet some of their heroes in blue and white.

“We are delighted to confirm the date for Owls in the Park 2025, in association with Hays Travel, Hillsborough,” they said on the website. “Our hugely popular free community event will take place on Saturday 28 June, as always in Hillsborough Park, directly opposite the main stadium.

Owls in the Park 2025

Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans descended on Hillsborough Park for the popular event | Errol Edwards

“Running time is 11:00am to 4:00pm, with activities throughout the day and something for all members of the Wednesday family. As the event continues to evolve, and in line with compulsory restrictions, configuration in the park will once again differ from previous years... We look forward to welcoming you all back to Owls in the Park…see you there!”

The event made its return in 2024 after years of absence following the Covid-19 pandemic, and the plan now is to keep it going every year once again. It quickly grew into one of the most well-attended football community events in the country after it began in 2012, and it’s once again expected to be a busy day in S6 this time around.

Wednesday players are believed to be in line to return to Middlewood Road for testing and the start of preseason in the days leading up to OITP , with preparations for the 2025/26 season set to get underway in the not-so-distant future.

