Sheffield Wednesday: Owls goalkeeper Keiren Westwood linked with exit at Hillsborough

Keiren Westwood has been on the sidelines for a long time after being frozen out by Jos Luhukay and now newspaper reports suggest he could finally be allowed to leave Sheffield Wednesday.

According to the Daily Mirror, Westwood could be about to swap Hillsborough for Elland Road as Leeds United are interested in signing the 34-year-old.

Keiren Westwood has not played for the Owls' first team this season.

Leeds are known to be in the market for a goalkeeper to challenge Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s position as first choice, after Jamal Blackman’s loan spell with the Whites was cut short by a broken leg.

The report suggests that Wednesday could let Westwood leave the club on a free transfer in January – despite the fact that his current contract doesn’t expire until the end of the season.

First half run-out for Keiren Westwood as Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23s draw 2-2 at Crewe Alexandra

Reducing the Owls’ sizeable wage bill is said to be the main reason the Republic of Ireland could be allowed to leave on the cheap.

Jos Luhukay’s decision to freeze out Westwood, who is still a fan favourite after being named player of the year twice in his time at the club, has been a controversial one.

But, the Dutchman has stuck to his guns and Cameron Dawson has held down his starting place between the sticks since the start of the campaign.

Westwood made his first appearance of the 2018/19 season on Monday when he played 45 minutes in a match for Wednesday’s under-23s in a 2-2 draw against Crewe Alexandra.