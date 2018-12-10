First half run-out for Keiren Westwood as Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23s draw 2-2 at Crewe Alexandra

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood was a surprise starter as Sheffield Wednesday's Under-23s were held to a 2-2 draw at Crewe Alexandra.

Republic of Ireland international Westwood completed the first half of the second-string clash.

It was Westwood’s first outing for the Owls' development squad this term.

He tweeted: “Delighted to get the gloves and boots on for 45 mins today. Last time played at Crewe training ground I was 17 for Man City U17s. Pitch was just as bad then as it is now.”

Westwood, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has never played a senior match under Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay, with Luhukay putting his confidence and trust in Cameron Dawson.

Why midfield duo David Jones and George Boyd are out-of-favour at Sheffield Wednesday

Shot-stopper Westwood and defensive midfielder Sam Hutchinson have been forced to train with the U23s in recent weeks, having been deemed surplus to requirements. Some Wednesdayites chanted for Westwood and Hutchinson to be recalled following Wednesday’s 4-0 thumping to Norwich City last month.

Defender Joost van Aken, fit-again following an ankle problem, and out-of-favour midfielder George Boyd were also given run-outs for the U23s at Reaseheath.

The Owls established a two-goal lead thanks to a first half penalty from Boyd and a strike from Ben Hughes.

But Neil Thompson’s side were pegged back in added on time with Lewis Reilly reducing the arrears before goalkeeper Dave Richards scored a dramatic equaliser.