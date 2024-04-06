Sheffield Wednesday: The Owls FA Cup winning heroes' memorabilia up for sale for less than a tank of petrol
and live on Freeview channel 276
They were the 11 footballing heroes who brought the FA Cup home to Sheffield the last time a club from the city lifted the trophy.
And now a little piece of their history is up for auction, with a selling price likely to be less than a family meal in a restaurant or a tank of petrol for a car.
A set of autographs including all 11 of the Sheffield Wednesday team, which beat West Bromwich Albion 4-2 in the 1935 FA Cup final has been put up for action, including the signature of the two-goal hero of that day, Ellis RImmer.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
Described on the sales sheet as 1935 Sheffield Wednesday Autographs ( FA Cup Winners), the collection is made up of 12 Autographs including all 11 of those that won the FA Cup
As well as Rimmer, the team that day included Wednesday Jack Brown, Joe Nibloe, Ted Catlin, Wilf Sharp, Walter Millership, Horace Burrows, Mark Hooper, Jack Surtees, Jack Palethorpe and their skipper Ronnie Starling.
The autographs are written on a piece of lined paper, with photos of the players from that famous match in the 30s placed around them, as well as a team photo.
A spokesman for Midland Sports Auctions, the company conducting the sale, said the signatures were expected to fetch £45-£50, with the bids set to be opened at £40.
Items on the web based auction have already gone on line, with the Owls’ autographs available as lot number 928 on https://www.the-saleroom.com/en-gb/auction-catalogues/midlands-sports-auctions.
A spokesman for Midland Sports Auctions, the company conducting the sale, said the signatures were expected to fetch £45-£50, with the bids set to be opened at £40.
He added: “Our latest Three day Sports Auction is now live with over 3,500 lots. Ending April 14th - 16th.”
The 1935 FA Cup win was the most recent of the Owls three triumphs in the competition, although they have twice been losing finalists since then, in 1966 and in 1993.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.