They were the 11 footballing heroes who brought the FA Cup home to Sheffield the last time a club from the city lifted the trophy.

And now a little piece of their history is up for auction, with a selling price likely to be less than a family meal in a restaurant or a tank of petrol for a car.

A set of autographs including all 11 of the Sheffield Wednesday team, which beat West Bromwich Albion 4-2 in the 1935 FA Cup final has been put up for action, including the signature of the two-goal hero of that day, Ellis RImmer.

The Owls 1935 FA Cup winniners autographs. Picture: Midlands Sports Auctions

Described on the sales sheet as 1935 Sheffield Wednesday Autographs ( FA Cup Winners), the collection is made up of 12 Autographs including all 11 of those that won the FA Cup

As well as Rimmer, the team that day included Wednesday Jack Brown, Joe Nibloe, Ted Catlin, Wilf Sharp, Walter Millership, Horace Burrows, Mark Hooper, Jack Surtees, Jack Palethorpe and their skipper Ronnie Starling.

The autographs are written on a piece of lined paper, with photos of the players from that famous match in the 30s placed around them, as well as a team photo.

A spokesman for Midland Sports Auctions, the company conducting the sale, said the signatures were expected to fetch £45-£50, with the bids set to be opened at £40.

Items on the web based auction have already gone on line, with the Owls’ autographs available as lot number 928 on https://www.the-saleroom.com/en-gb/auction-catalogues/midlands-sports-auctions.

He added: “Our latest Three day Sports Auction is now live with over 3,500 lots. Ending April 14th - 16th.”