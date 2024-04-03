Revered Sheffield Wednesday man lands nomination for EFL awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wales international was named as the Championship winner last month alongside Marlon Pack of Portsmouth for League One and Morecambe’s Farrend Rawson in League Two. All three are now in the running for the main award that will be announced on April 14th at the awards ceremony in London.

“Will Vaulks has won the award for his strong and supportive connection to the Club’s Community Organisation work,” the EFL said of him. “And his wider charitable commitments including the Bluebell Wood children’s charity and the role he played in executing The Baton of Hope relay for mental health awareness.”

The 30-year-old won the Player in the Community award whilst at Rotherham United in 2019, and again at Cardiff City in 2021 - to win it for a third time at a third different club would be a remarkable achievement for the tough-tackling midfielder.

Vaulks is the only player nominated at this year’s event after a whole host of his teammates were up for gongs last time out amid their League One promotion push, and though he doesn’t do what he does for the recognition of it, it’d be nice if he was able to secure the big prize in the capital later this month.