Sheffield Wednesday: Owls’ boss hopes Fletcher comes back unscathed from Scotland duty

Jos Luhukay has welcomed Steven Fletcher's return to the international fold.

Fletcher is poised to return to the Scotland team after a 13-month exile.

GOAL.....Steven Fletcher after his goal.....Pic Steve Ellis

Alex McLeish's team face a crucial Nations League double-header over the next four days.

They travel to Albania on Saturday night before hosting Israel at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Ahead of the meeting in Shkoder, Luhukay says he was happy for Fletcher to get the call - he just hopes he returns to Middlewood next week unscathed.

"I'm always happy when players get invitations for their national teams," Luhukay told the Star.

"Steven has performed well.

"We hope when he comes back after these two international games that he comes back fit.

"That is the only question that you have as a coach.

"You are happy as a coach for the players.

"But you are more happy when they come back without injuries and they can play the next game for us."

Luhukay believes Fletcher has been an important addition to the team this term, following an injury-ravaged campaign last year.

The 31-year-old has so far hit three goals but Luhukay knows he can offer much more as the season progresses.

"I think he is very important," added the Owls' boss.

"As a striker, you are important for the team but you also need passes, crosses and deliveries so you can make the difference in the box.

"When he comes into scoring positions he can maybe make the difference for us.

"When you are winning games, most of the times it's down to the strikers who make the difference."

