Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay says he may have left football had Owls not approached him

Jos Luhukay has suggested he may have retired had Sheffield Wednesday not offered him the manager’s job.

The Dutchman arrived at Hillsborough in January after spending the past two decades coaching and managing in Germany.

The 55-year-old, speaking to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, has said that had Owls' owner Dejphon Chansiri not approached him to take over the reins at Wednesday then he may have called it a day.

“If this club had not come, I might have already stopped,” Luhukay said.

“I had never thought about the Championship, never even seen a match in England.

“But I still wanted to take the opportunity to experience another football culture.

“I am glad that I have been able to experience this. The atmosphere in England is beautiful.”

Luhukay also shed light what legacy he wants to leave at S6.

“English players take everything the gaffer says,” he added. “I think they can think more about football themselves and have to solve things on the field.

“We are working on that.

“I want to give these guys something, for when I’m gone.

“Whether that’s tomorrow, in a year or in three years.”

