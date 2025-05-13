Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have offered professional terms to former Liverpool youngster, Logan Stretch.

Stretch joined the Owls as a scholar in 2023 after leaving the Reds, and has continued to climb his way up the youth ranks at Middlewood Road, and The Star understands that he is one of a handful of players to have been offered a pro deal prior to his scholarship coming to an end.

The Welsh youth international started for the U18s at the weekend as they took on Bristol City in the Professional Development League championship play-off semifinal, and while he managed to save a penalty at Ashton Gate it wasn’t enough to help spur the team on to a comeback as they were eventually beaten 2-0.

Sheffield Wednesday have offered professional deals

Wednesday are believed to have offered terms to Ernie Weaver, Sutura Kakay and Joe Emery as they look to take the step up from U18 level to U21, and it’s understood that Stretch has joined that list having impressed this season.

It remains to be seen when the club will announce their academy retained list, but now that the 2024/25 season is officially over it may well speed up the process. Amongst the U21s there have been new contracts offered and options exercised, but at both levels under the first team there are many players who will be moving on this summer.

Meanwhile, the deadline for senior players to be told whether or not they have a future at Hillsborough or not is looming closer, and the hope for many supporters is that they’ll have a clearer picture of where the squad is at prior to Saturday’s cut-off point.