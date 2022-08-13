Sheffield Wednesday ‘obviously huge’ but Charlton Athletic boss makes Owls statement

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls are unbeaten in 11 games on home turf in all competitions in a run that stretches back to last season, and play host to the Addicks this afternoon as they become the latest team to try and bring that streak to an end.

Garner, who will be going up against Wednesday for the first time in his management career, is looking forward to visiting S6, but spoke about the mindset his players need to succeed.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Charlton boss said, "Every game is difficult in this division and every game poses its own challenges, whether you're home or away. Anyone is capable of beating anyone in this division.

“Sheffield Wednesday is obviously a huge football club in this division like Derby, but – like I said last week – so are we. It's a great, great stadium and they will have a good following there, but we need to go with the mindset to win the game and play in a way that I think can help us do that. “

Garner also heaped praise on Wednesday’s boss, with whom he worked at West Bromwich Albion, saying, "I've got a lot of time for their manager, Darren Moore, who is a great guy. He's got Jamie Smith with him who I know well. They've done a really good job there.

“They went close last season, they've recruited well and have taken players that were promoted with Rotherham last season who know the league well. They have definitely strengthened on the back of last season. As I say we go there full of respect but also full of confidence and optimism that we can go there and get a positive result."

