Worry for Sheffield Wednesday fans as Dominic Iorfa is missing from Cheltenham Town squad
If Sheffield Wednesday are to get past Cheltenham Town this afternoon then they’re going to have to do it without Dominic Iorfa.
Darren Moore’s squad for the game at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium on Saturday was recently confirmed, with Iorfa missing out from the side as the Owls boss seemingly switch back to a 4-3-3 formation with Liam Palmer and Chey Dunkley as the central pairing.
It’s thought that Iorfa’s injury is nothing too serious, and isn’t a long-term issue, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be back available again for Tuesday night’s big game against Sunderland.
We’ll find out more from Moore in the post-match interviews after the game has come to an end.
The Sheffield Wednesday line-up
Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jack Hunt, Liam Palmer, Chey Dunkley, Marvin Johnson, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Dennis Adeniran, Barry Bannan, Olamide Shodipo, Callum Paterson, Lee Gregory.