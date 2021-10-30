Darren Moore’s squad for the game at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium on Saturday was recently confirmed, with Iorfa missing out from the side as the Owls boss seemingly switch back to a 4-3-3 formation with Liam Palmer and Chey Dunkley as the central pairing.

It’s thought that Iorfa’s injury is nothing too serious, and isn’t a long-term issue, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be back available again for Tuesday night’s big game against Sunderland.

We’ll find out more from Moore in the post-match interviews after the game has come to an end.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Wednesday line-up

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jack Hunt, Liam Palmer, Chey Dunkley, Marvin Johnson, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Dennis Adeniran, Barry Bannan, Olamide Shodipo, Callum Paterson, Lee Gregory.