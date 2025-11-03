Norwich City will travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday looking to halt a six-game losing run.

Norwich City have confirmed head coach Liam Manning will host his pre-Sheffield Wednesday press conference on Tuesday lunchtime, meaning he looks set to take charge of their trip to Hillsborough on Wednesday night.

The former Bristol City boss, who moved to Carrow Road in June, is under immense pressure in Norfolk after overseeing a sixth successive Championship defeat against Hull City at the weekend.

Second half goals from Joe Gelhardt and Darko Gyabi sealed a 2-0 win for the Tigers, condemning Norwich to a ninth defeat in their opening 13 league games this season. Additionally, they have lost each of their first seven home games in league and cup this term.

Unsurprisingly, frustrations are mounting in Norfolk and some supporters staged a protest both during and after the defeat to Hull. Some supporters threw tennis balls onto the pitch before gathering outside the directors’ entrance after the game to vent their frustrations.

As well as calling for Manning to be axed, Norwich fans also want to see sporting director Ben Knapper leave the club following a series of questionable decisions.

Manning set to take charge at Hillsborough

However, confirmation that Manning will host his pre-match press conference on Tuesday as normal suggests he will still be in charge for the trip to South Yorkshire, which will see the Championship’s bottom two go head-to-head.

If it wasn’t for the 12-point deduction imposed on Wednesday after going into administration just over a week ago, they would go into the midweek clash with the Canaries just a point behind them and looking to climb off the bottom of the table.

Instead, Wednesday find themselves on -5 points and 17 points from safety after just 13 games. The Owls, who are set to play in front of a bumper-sized crowd on Wednesday night, beat Norwich 2-0 at Hillsborough on Bonfire Night last year, meaning they will be hoping history repeats itself as they go in search of a first home win of the campaign.