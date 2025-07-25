The wait of Sheffield Wednesday fans anticipating an official update on the immediate fate of the North Stand at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium will likely go on into next week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stand has long since been a complex centre point of discussion between the club and Sheffield City Council’s Safety Advisory Group, with The Star of the understanding concern was raised over the safeguarding of some safety features as far back as 2021. It’s understood that some work on the stand has been done in recent months and some work is ongoing amid concerns over the issuing of an renewed safety certificate that would allow usage of the stand this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week The Star reported some of the processes undertaken to this point and with a little over three weeks to go until Wednesday’s first Hillsborough date of the season against Stoke City, it’s believed no ultimate decision has yet been made on whether a safety certificate will be issued as discussions between the two parties has continued. A source has told The Star a closure of the north stand - at least temporarily - is ‘very possible’ and that amid ongoing process a decision will be made in due course.

It’s believed a distinction has been made on the work necessary to ensure the immediate safety of the stand and the ultimate scale of work required to ensure its longer-term future. It’s also understood to be possible that a safety certificate could be issued during the season, once the requisite works are complete.

CRISIS: Sheffield Wednesday's financial problems have decimated their playing resources (Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Nearby Barnsley FC - which falls under the jurisdiction of Barnsley Council - saw a temporary stand closure in 2021, with their East Stand closed and re-opened mid-season. In that case supporters who had purchased season tickets were given the option of refunds or a free rehousing of their seats. It remains to be seen what options will be made available to Wednesday fans should the situation require any closure of the north stand.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Councillor Joe Otten, Chair of the Environmental Services and Regulation Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The Safety Advisory Group (SAG), chaired by Sheffield City Council, met with Sheffield Wednesday Football Club in June where the North Stand was discussed and actions agreed to ensure spectator safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the certifying authority, we carry out our duties in working with organisations to make sure that they meet the requirements of the safety certificate that we issue to them. It’s vital for all of them to make sure that they provide a safe sports ground.

“In a SAG meeting on Friday 18th July there was a full discussion about spectator safety at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club. We will provide an update on this as soon as possible, which is likely to be within the next few working days or possibly early next week.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday favourite to play in behind-closed-doors clash amid signing possibility