John Textor has said that he is ‘definitely interested’ in Sheffield Wednesday, but insists that he’s not talking to anybody at the club yet.

The Star first reported the American’s interest in the Owls back in June, and though other publications moved to suggest that he was not considering a move for the club, the billionaire has now confirmed it himself.

Textor, who is - or has been - involved with the likes of Crystal Palace, Botafogo and Olympique Lyonnais, is a polarising character in the football industry, but with everything happening at Hillsborough under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri there are many fans that would like to see him, or somebody else, take over.

Speaking to reporter, Alan Myers, today, the 59-year-old admitted that he’s looking into the possibility of buying a ‘traditional’ English club, and that the Owls are certainly on his radar.

John Textor talks Sheffield Wednesday

“I have always been a fan of the most traditional English clubs,” he told the journalist. “My great-grandfather was English, and I have long understood the importance of Sheffield Wednesday in the history of football. I often cite the club as an example of what’s wrong with football today, the lack of parity, because of the influence of money, And I wish there was a system where the Sheffield Wednesdays of the world could be champions again.

“Whenever I talk about how I think the system should be better, I often use Sheffield Wednesday as the example of the big traditional club that deserves to be champions or at least have the opportunity to be... It’s true that I am looking for a traditional English club to buy, or with which I can partner… I just have not spoken with anybody at Sheffield Wednesday yet, and I am monitoring the situation, hoping to better understand it... I’m definitely interested, It’s a lot to solve in a short amount of time with regards to taking advantage of the transfer window but it’s definitely a club and community I would like to help”

