A Sheffield City Councillor has explained the ‘regrettable’ decision made by authorities to serve a notice on a stand at Hillsborough that will prevent its immediate usage.

The North Stand at Hillsborough has been a focus of discussions between the Council’s Safety Advisory Group and the club itself for some time, with a first notice of concern having been expressed to Wednesday as far back as 2021. More recent inspections have not satisfied authorities that the stand is safe for use and the club have been ordered to complete remedial work in order to lift a ‘prohibition notice’ that prevents the general public from entering the facility.

The Owls are set for a first home game of the new season in just 18 days and it’s understood that the scale of work required means the stand will almost certainly not be re-opened in time for that clash, which comes against Stoke City.

The news serves as the latest hammer blow to a club devastated by financial problems and mismanagement throughout a torrid summer that has seen the football staff decimated and employees at all levels of the club paid late.

SAFETY CONCERNS: Shutting Hillsborough's North Stand would be a PR disaster on more than one level (Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Councillor Joe Otten, Chair of the Environmental Services and Regulation Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said in a statement: “It is our role to ensure the safety of all sports grounds for all spectators. We have been working with Sheffield Wednesday Football Club for some time, through the Safety Advisory Group which we chair, to seek reassurance that the North Stand is structurally compliant.

“Because we haven’t been given that professional reassurance, we are regrettably in a position where we must issue a notice prohibiting spectators in the North Stand until we can be absolutely assured that the required work has been undertaken to the satisfaction of the council as certifying authority. We have done this immediately, following an assessment by engineering specialists who can no longer confirm that the North Stand is safe for spectator use.

“We recognise that this is a very difficult situation, and we will continue working closely with the club and provide support and guidance where we can. We as much as anyone want to see the fans enjoying football at Sheffield Wednesday next season.”

