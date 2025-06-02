Sheffield Wednesday payment issues continue as non-football staff receive apology
The Owls are in a state of limbo at current, with the late payment of full monthly salaries for May extending from senior players and playing staff to lower-paid, non-footballing employees. Many of the non-footballing employees had been paid just £700 of their expected salary, with an email explaining an ‘emergency fund’ had been put in place for those facing immediate financial hardship.
Previous correspondence sent to staff on Friday explained the club had anticipated to be able to pay wages in full by Friday, but as of 8pm that has not happened and the Club have reached out to staff to apologise for the continued issues. Staff have been assured that ‘As soon as the funds are received, the outstanding salary payments will be fulfilled.’
The apologetic correspondence makes clear the club have opened up support channels for those affected. Unlike Friday’s correspondence, no anticipated payment date has been revealed. It reads in part: ‘Your welfare is important to us and should you have any further concerns, please reach out to the HR Department.’ It goes on to thank employees for their patience and understanding and that they ‘hope to resolve this situation as soon as possible.’
The Star understands that as of Monday evening, as well as those with non-playing staff, payment issues of players has yet to be resolved. It puts Wednesday at risk of a three-window transfer embargo.
A statement from an EFL spokesperson on Monday afternoon read: ““The situation is clearly concerning for all those directly affected. In respect of any action to be taken against the Club, the League is now considering all the options available in accordance with its Regulations.”
