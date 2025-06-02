The latest unpaid wages issues at Sheffield Wednesday are yet to be resolved, The Star understands, with club owner Dejphon Chansiri having reached out to business associates in an attempt to gather funds.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has attempted to raise funds from external sources in his attempt to fulfil his obligation to pay the May wage salaries of club employees, The Star can reveal. The Star has had evidence to suggest that in the last week the Thai businessman, whose family own the vast Thai Union Group food empire, has approached a number of business associates with proposals designed to raise funds at short notice. The payment of lower-paid staff members is believed to be his central priority.

It was revealed last week that at least some players and football staff had not been paid their wages for May in a repeat of the situation that occurred as recently as March this year. Payments were eventually fulfilled on April 7. This time around, many lower-paid, non-footballing staff members have also not received their full salaries for last month, with many paid just £700 of their expected pay.

The Star has seen correspondence sent to the individuals impacted by the problems explaining that ‘emergency funding’ is available to those suffering financial hardship as a result of the part-payment and that Wednesday anticipated they would be able to pay the wages in full during the course of today (Monday). As of lunchtime on Monday, The Star understands the payment issues had not yet been satisfied.

Speaking to The Star at the time of the March issues, Chansiri confirmed the club were within one default day of a breach of the EFL’s ‘30-day rule’ - which is punishable by way of a three-window registration embargo. A hard and fast deadline to avoid that has been hard to come by as things stand.

Sheffield Wednesday have been invited to comment.

