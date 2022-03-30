The 28-year-old captained the team in hat was his 16th senior international appearance as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Bahrain on Saturday.

But he was not involved in the Liberia game, which was played at a neutral venue in Turkey.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Saido Berahino captained Burundi against Bahrain. (GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

It has been confirmed that Berahino has travelled back to join up with Wednesday early ahead of the Owls’ important home clash with AFC Wimbledon this weekend.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell missed Northern Ireland’s 3-1 win over Luxembourg in order to play in Wednesday’s win over Cheltenham Town on Saturday but did join up with the squad for last night’s nip-and-tuck 1-0 defeat to Hungary.

The outing was his 30th for Northern Ireland and he has designs on pushing on to a much more significant target as a senior player in the side.

“Time flies and 30 caps is amazing,” Peacock-Farrell told the Belfast Telegraph. “I’ll then push on to 50 and we’ll see from there. It’s been a long time without playing in international terms [since November] so it’s going to be nice to see all the familiar faces.

“There’s a few new faces that have been blooded in during the last couple of years.