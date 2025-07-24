The latest Sheffield Wednesday news as the club readies itself for what will be a challenging Championship season.

The Owls are already low on numbers for their first game of the season away at Leicester in a few weeks and another player is being linked with a move away.

Yan Valery is the latest name rumoured to be of interest to another club, with French side RC Lens eyeing up a move for the Tunisia international, according to Jeunes Footeux.

It is reported that Valery’s versatility makes him an attractive option to the Ligue 1 side and his profile is “greatly appreciated” by the club’s sporting director Jean-Louis Leca.

They also say Lens are “now focused” on signing Valery in what would be another huge blow in this turbulent time for the Owls.

Academy coach handed promotion in reshuffle

It is understood that Sheffield Wednesday's Under-18s manager Andy Sharp is set for a promotion to Head of Academy, The Star’s Joe Crann exclusively revealed.

Sharp is stepping up to the role after Daryl Pugh leaves the club after almost a decade in charge of the academy set up and Jordan Broadbent will fill the role Sharp is leaving behind.

The Owls academy has been one of the bright sparks in recent times with Caelan-Kole-Cadamarteri recouping the club a reported £1.5m after his move to Premier League side Manchester City this week.

Maltby undergoes successful surgery

In more news on Wednesday youngsters, Mackenzie Maltby has undergone successful surgery and is now focused on his recovery.

The 20-year-old had been part of the Owls' pre-season training camp at St. George’s Park. The Wednesday academy player impressed out on loan for Scarborough Athletic and could be set to be involved with the first team this season, with the S6 club low on numbers.

Maltby is a player who is highly rated and seen as one for the future but whether he goes out on loan again will depend on what the club does between now and the end of the window.