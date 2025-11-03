Iké Ugbo was unable to mark his return to the Sheffield Wednesday starting XI with a rare goal at the weekend - but that didn’t stop Henrik Pedersen from hailing the striker’s efforts.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns marked a 47th Championship game without a goal for Sheffield Wednesday striker Iké Ugbo.

The Canadian international, who has scored just two goals since joining the club on a permanent basis in August 2024, scoring both in the Carabao Cup, was recalled to the starting XI for the clash with the Baggies, partnering Jamal Lowe up front.

Unfortunately, he was unable to mark the occasion by ending his Championship goal drought, meaning he has now gone longer than a full league campaign without scoring a single league goal.

He did have chances to end his drought either side of half-time, though. In the first half he went close to connecting with an excellent Yan Valery cross, narrowly failing to make contact with it on the stretch, before being slipped in by Svante Ingelsson after the break and firing a tame effort at Baggies goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

Although he was unable to bring his drought to an end, Owls boss Henrik Pedersen, who shared a private moment with the striker after he was substituted, was really encouraged by his performance and contribution to helping Wednesday secure a respectable away point.

Pedersen told BBC Radio Sheffield: “I think Ugbo played a really strong game. We have to remember we played an away game.

Iké Ugbo was on target in the Carabao Cup against Bolton Wanderers in August. | Steve Ellis

“We would also like to be more and more dominant, but Ugbo played a great game today without scoring a goal, and this is where his value also has to be. This is the basic for him.

“Then we have to help him become a magnet to the goal and come closer and closer to the goal. It was a good game from him today.”

Pedersen might stick with Ugbo again

Having delivered such a positive review of Ugbo’s performance, it is entirely possible Pedersen will persevere with the former Chelsea man for Wednesday night’s visit of Norwich City.

Supporters have understandably become frustrated with Ugbo since he returned to the club on a permanent basis 15 months ago, regularly referencing how he has failed to score a single league goal, but nobody will be feeling the pain more than him.

And at a juncture where Wednesday’s players, the staff and the administrators have called for unity and togetherness more than ever before, Ugbo deserves to retain the backing of the fans. With such a limited number of attacking options available, Ugbo is going to continue to get chances to try and turn his fortunes around, meaning he needs all the encouragement he can get.

With George Brown currently sidelined with an ankle problem, Bailey Cadamarteri, Lowe and Ugbo are the only three realistic options Pedersen can turn to in pursuit of goals. Lowe is currently Wednesday’s joint-top leading goalscorer this season alongside Barry Bannan with two.

Cadamerteri has banked plenty of credit for his efforts, with his work rate attracting plenty of plaudits, but he has just the one goal to his name so far this term. He stepped off the bench at The Hawthorns, meaning he could be recalled to the starting XI against Norwich.

Lowe has started the last six games, meaning Pedersen cannot run the risk of him burning out. The visit of Norwich, of course, marks the second outing of a three-game week.

With that said, Cadamarteri might come back into the team at his expense and partner Ugbo from the start at Hillsborough for the first time this season; their only previous start together was away at Wrexham in August.